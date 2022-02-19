Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Records Minimum Temp At 10.8 Deg C; Air Quality ‘Moderate’

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Records Minimum Temp At 10.8 Deg C; Air Quality ‘Moderate’
Delhi AQI under 'moderate' category PTI Photo (File)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 8:37 pm

Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius, normal during this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi improved to the moderate category and it read 186 around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (218), Ghaziabad (225), Gurgaon (200), Noida (169) and Greater Noida (167) was recorded between poor and moderate categories. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Related stories

Woman Found Dead In Friend's House In North Delhi's Burari

Weekend Poetry: Of Dust, Delhi And Waking Up

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in the national capital was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Delhi Air Quality Delhi Weather Weather Temperature Air Quality Index (AQI) AQI Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

'What happened to my family should not happen to anyone': Congress candidate Asha Singh from Unnao

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal