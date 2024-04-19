National

Delhi Records Highest-Recorded Maximum Temperature Of 39.4 Deg C This Summer

This is the highest-recorded maximum temperature in the national capital in the ongoing summer season.

Delhi Records Highest-Recorded Maximum Temperature Of 39.4 Deg C This Summer
Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity oscillated between 27 per cent and 69 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 39 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The mercury rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi, marking the highest-recorded maximum temperature of this summer season. This temperature was also observed on April 13, according to the IMD's data.

Delhi's Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature 40.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

