Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Records 368 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Fatality

With this, the national capital's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210.

Delhi Records 368 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Fatality
Covid vaccination in Delhi PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 8:23 pm

Delhi reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 1.74 per cent, according to data shared the city health department here.

With this, the national capital's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin. A total of 21,147 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it added.

Related stories

New Strategy May Reduce Fatigue After Covid Vaccination: Study

HC directs police to take action against officials for violating COVID-19 mask policy, helmet norms

Two-Month Long Campaign To Accelerate Pace Of COVID-19 Vaccination Starts

Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death on Tuesday. The capital recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent. It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has declined to 1,567 from 1,603 a day ago, the bulletin said. A total of 1,131 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,165 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 315 containment zones, down from 521 on Tuesday.

There are 9,595 beds for Covid patients in city hospitals and 81 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases In India Covid-19 Positive Cases Covid Tally Active Covid Cases Covid Vaccination Pandemic COVID Testing New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?