Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Delhi Records 18.6 Degrees Celsius On Wednesday Morning

The India Meteorological Department has said the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast, 23rd March 2022.

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 5:21 pm

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded a slight decrease in the maximum temperature (34.6 degrees Celsius) owing to strong winds during the day. The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.


The capital recorded a sharp spike in mercury over the last 10 to 12 days, with the maximum temperature nearing 40 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex Station and Pitampura on Sunday.

According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on average.

Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.

With PTI inputs.

