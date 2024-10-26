National

Delhi Pollution: Minister Rai Holds These 2 States Responsible For Worsening Air Quality

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the central and state authorities to maximise efforts in the coming days, aiming to curb pollution levels before the onset of winter.

Delhi air pollution levels spike.
Delhi air pollution levels spike. | Photo: PTI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the next 15 days are “crucial” amidst the spike in air pollution levels in the national capital. He also said there has been spike in air pollution levels from neighboring states including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana which is worsening Delhi’s air quality.

Earlier, Rai held a key meeting with the Central government which was attended by Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states.

BY PTI

As per PTI report, the meeting was aimed to assess and address the worsening air quality in the national capital.

Rai expressed concern over the delay in this year's meeting and said, "Last year, a similar meeting was held in August, allowing us more time to strategise.

"This year's meeting took place in the last week of October. Had it been conducted three months earlier, we could have tackled the pollution problem more effectively," Rai said.

According to Rai, Punjab has shown a promising downtrend in the stubble burning incidents, with only 1,500 cases reported this year compared to nearly 5,000 cases in 2022.

However, he noted an uptick in incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which poses a significant risk to regional air quality.

"The next 15 days are crucial," Rai warned, explaining that seasonal winds from the northwest can carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, intensifying the pollution crisis. "While stubble burning has reduced, the post-Diwali period will be critical," he added.

Rai urged the central and state authorities to maximise efforts in the coming days, aiming to curb pollution levels before the onset of winter, when air quality typically worsens due to stagnant air and cooler temperatures.

Delhi plans to monitor pollution levels via drones: Meanwhile, Delhi government has roped-in drone-based services to identify sources of pollution in the hotspot areas.

Rai said that if this pilot is successful, improvements will be made in the highly polluted regions.

During the demonstration held at Wazirpur, one of the city’s pollution hotspots, Rai discussed the recently released 21-point Winter Action Plan designed to tackle various pollution sources, including dust, vehicle emissions, and open burning.

He urged residents to actively participate in pollution reduction efforts and said, "The Delhi government is working tirelessly, day and night, to combat pollution."

"The use of drones marks a pioneering step in pollution monitoring in Delhi. Drones will operate within a 200-metre range, capturing images of pollution sources which will then be analysed for targeted action. The drones will fly at an altitude of 120 metres, allowing for effective monitoring of areas prone to high pollution levels," Rai said.

