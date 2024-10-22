National

Delhi Pollution: GRAP II Imposed In Capital As Air Quality Deteriorates

The Centre's Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will invoke an 11-point action plan as per Stage II of the revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region from 8 am on Tuesday.

Air pollution in Delhi, November 2023, File photo
Delhi grapples with severe, worsening air pollution every year in the winters. Photo: File
info_icon

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday invoked the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital amid deteriorating air quality levels, imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets.

The decision was taken after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario in the region, an official statement said here.

The decision was taken after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario in the region, an official statement said here.

Parking fees will also be enhanced in the city under stage II of GRAP to discourage private transport, it added.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310, which falls in the 'very poor' category, on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

There is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'very poor' category (between 301 and 400) in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, as per a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IIT Madras.

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas met on Monday to take stock of the air quality scenario, the statement said.

"In an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of GRAP has taken the call to invoke 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire NCR," the statement said.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage-II of the revised GRAP be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned with effect from 8 am on October 22 in NCR in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force," it added.

The statement asked agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP to ensure the successful and strict implementation of actions under Stage II of GRAP.

Emergency and essential services will be exempted during this period like medical services, railway services, Metro and MRTS services, airports and inter-state bus terminals among others.

Restrictions that will come into force include a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services).

