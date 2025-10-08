Dilshad, a graduate student in Gorakhpur, reportedly revealed during interrogation that he had been in contact with a Chinese national for about a year. “The foreign contact allegedly tasked him with arranging mule bank accounts to receive cheated funds in exchange for a commission of 5 per cent. The accused then withdrew the money, converted it into USD Tether (USDT), and transferred it to wallets controlled by Chinese handlers,” the officer said.