Delhi LG Recommends NIA Probe Against Kejriwal Over Alleged Funding From Pro-Khalistan Body

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reportedly on Monday recommended National Investigation Agency(NIA) probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged funding from pro-Khalistan body. In its reaction, AAP has said, “BJP is rattled by fear of defeat in Lok Sabha polls, they are losing all seven Delhi seats.”
Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "LG is an agent of BJP. This is another big conspiracy against CM Kejriwal by them at the behest of BJP. BJP is losing all the seven seats in Delhi and hence is upset. BJP had hatched this conspiracy even before the Punjab Assembly elections."
Delhi LG has recommended NIA probe into allegation of Kejriwal and the AAP having received funding from 'Sikhs for Justice', a banned US-based Sikh outfit.
Earlier, Saxena had received a complaint that AAP allegedly had received USD 16 million from the extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar and espousing pro-Khalistani sentiments.
Saxena reportedly said since the complaint is made against a Chief Minister and relates to political funding received from a banned outfit, "the electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation, including forensic examination".
He has also referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a letter written by Kejriwal to one Iqbal Singh in January 2014, mentioning that "the AAP government has already recommended to the President the release of Bhullar and would be working on other issues, including the formation of SIT, sympathetically and in a time-bound manner".
Iqbal Singh was sitting on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding written assurance for the release of Bhullar. He ended his fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal.
The complaint refers to a video released by Sikhs for Justice chief and wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he has alleged that AAP received USD 16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.
There are also allegations that Kejriwal held closed-door meetings with Khalistani leaders at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York during his visit in 2014. Kejriwal had allegedly promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to AAP, the LG’s office claimed.
Kejriwal is presently in judicial custody and has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since April 1 in connection with a money laundering case-linked Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 this year.