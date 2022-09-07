Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi HC To Close At 3PM On Sep 8 In View Of Central Vista Inauguration

A notification to this effect was issued by the high court on Wednesday following a “special traffic arrangement” in the area for the inaugural event to be held in the presence of several dignitaries.

Central Vista Avenue
Central Vista Avenue Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:00 pm

The Delhi High Court as well as Patiala House Court shall remain closed from 3 pm onwards on Thursday in view of the inaugural function of Central Vista at the India Gate circle.

A notification to this effect was issued by the high court on Wednesday following a “special traffic arrangement” in the area for the inaugural event to be held in the presence of several dignitaries.

“It is for information of all concerned that on account of special traffic arrangement in connection with the inaugural function of Central Vista at C-Hexagon on September 8, 2022, the Competent Authority has decided "that this Court, as well as Patiala House Court, shall remain closed from 3:00 PM onwards on September 8, 2022,” said the notification by the high court which otherwise holds court till 4:30 pm weekdays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks, and vending kiosks.

He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', it said.

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

PM's 'Vanity Project', Environmental Concerns: The Many Controversies, Myths About Central Vista

Central Vista: Executive Enclave That Will House New PMO Awaits Green Nod From Delhi Panel

Central Vista: All About The National Emblem That Was Unveiled Atop New Parliament Building

Tags

National Delhi High Court Patiala House Court Central Vista Project Politics Inaugrate Prime Minister Of India New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic