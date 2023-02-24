Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Delhi HC Restrains Sale Of 'Prestige' Gas Stove In Trademark Lawsuit

Home National

Delhi HC Restrains Sale Of 'Prestige' Gas Stove In Trademark Lawsuit

Justice Amit Bansal passed the interim order on a lawsuit filed by TTK Prestige Limited alleging trademark infringement.

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:47 pm

The Delhi High Court has restrained the sale of gas stoves, kitchenware or cookware under the brand name of "Prestige" by certain parties following a lawsuit filed by the sellers of Prestige pressure cookers.

Justice Amit Bansal passed the interim order on a lawsuit filed by TTK Prestige Limited alleging trademark infringement.

The plaintiff, in its lawsuit, alleged that the defendants are selling gas stoves in bulk in collusion with each other under the "Prestige" trademark, which is in violation of the law dealing with such matters.

Related stories

Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Delhi High Court Calls Virginity Test On Female Accused 'Sexist', 'Unconstitutional'

PM CARES Fund Not A Government Fund, Can't Share Third-Party Info: PMO Tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court Allows MTP For Sexual Assault Victims, Highlights Delay In Process Due To Medical Examination Boards

The judge said there was a prima facie case in favour of the plaintiff and the use of the "Prestige" trademark by others is likely to cause confusion in the market as the public at large would associate that product with the plaintiff.

The plaintiff, which has prima facie established immense goodwill and reputation of its trademark in respect of pressure cookers, would suffer an irreparable injury if the manufacture and sale of the objectionable products is further allowed, he added.

"Accordingly, the present application is allowed and the defendant no.1, its directors, sister concerns, assignees in business...are injuncted from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, exporting, advertising...directly or indirectly dealing in gas stoves or in any kitchenware, cookware and/or cognate/allied/related goods under the mark or any other mark which is identical or deceptively similar to the plaintiff's 'PRESTIGE' trademark," the court said in a recent order.

While the defendant number one was engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of gas stoves and its component parts, the other two defendants were its sister concerns.

The court noted that it was not disputed that the plaintiff was selling "Prestige" pressure cookers even before the defendants and the only defence was that pressure cookers and gas stoves were different products and therefore, there would be no confusion.

The court also rejected the defence's claim that one of the defendants was a prior user of the impugned trademark in respect of gas stoves.

"I am of the view that the defendant no.1 has at best shown sporadic use of the impugned trademark, which would not qualify it as a 'continuous user'.... In the absence of any documents, the court shall presume that there was no 'continuous use' by the defendant no.1," the court said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi High Court Justice Judiciary Prestige Gas Stove Trademark Rights New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion