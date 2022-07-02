Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government To Plant 35 Lakh Saplings In 2022 To Fight Pollution, Says Environment Minister

The minister said seven lakh plants will also be distributed to the people in Delhi free of cost. We are taking multiple measures to further improve Delhi's green cover. We aim to plant 35 lakh saplings in Delhi via different agencies this year.

undefined
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 5:18 pm

The Delhi government is aiming to plant 35 lakh saplings in the national capital in 2022 to fight pollution more effectively, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. The minister said seven lakh plants will also be distributed to the people in Delhi free of cost. We are taking multiple measures to further improve Delhi's green cover. We aim to plant 35 lakh saplings in Delhi via different agencies this year," Rai said.

The government will also launch a 15-day plantation drive 'Van Mahotsav' from July 11 here, he said."The Delhi government has been working relentlessly to improve the environment of the city. The steps that we have taken to combat pollution have set an example for the entire country," Rai said. He said contact numbers of 14 nurseries in various parts of Delhi will be made available to people for distribution of seven lakh saplings and that 13 immunity booster medicinal plants will be available in these nurseries.

Related stories

SUP Ban Violation In Delhi To Invite Fine Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Or Jail Term: Gopal Rai

Delhi Govt To Develop Four World-Class City Forests: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

AAP Leader Gopal Rai To Embark On 4-Day Visit To Chhattisgarh On Saturday

"In 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20 per cent, it has increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021," Rai said at an event where he inaugurated the drive of distributing free medicinal plants. He said the Delhi cabinet has also decided to promote urban farming so that people can grow vegetables within the premises of their residences. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Environment Minister Gopal Rai Delhi Government Saplings Van Mahotsav Tree-plantation Drives Immunity Booster Medicinal Plants Vegetables National Capital
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early