Home National

Delhi Government To Organise Expo To Promote, Strengthen Wholesale Sector: Manish Sisodia

The expo was planned after discussions with stakeholders across major wholesale markets in Delhi, the statement said.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:39 pm

The Delhi government will organise a nearly fornight-long expo to promote and strengthen the wholesale sector in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

A statement quoting Sisodia said the 'Wholesale Shopping Expo' will be organised to attract businesses from across the country so that they can purchase from the wholesalers in Delhi.

He said a range of incentives will be offered, including tax refunds and rebates, on sales taking place during the expo to make it lucrative for businesses to purchase from wholesalers here.

The date and timing of the expo is yet to be decided. The expo was planned after discussions with stakeholders across major wholesale markets in Delhi, the statement said.

Delhi is the hub of the oldest wholesale markets in the country, namely Nehru Place, Naya Bazar, Gandhi Nagar among others. These markets specialize in categories such as apparels, grains and electronics, it said.

They provide an identity and contributes significantly to the economy of Delhi, providing employment to a large population. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the wholesale markets are a major contributor in Delhi's economy and are a brand in itself.

He said people from all across the world "crave to come here" and shop at these markets.

"To take them within reach of their consumers across the world and boost their businesses, the Kejriwal government will organise 'Delhi Wholesale Shopping Festival' and help them do the marketing and branding of their businesses.

"The Wholesale Shopping Expo will be a 10-14 day event organised to attract businesses from across the country to purchase from the wholesalers in Delhi," the statement quoting Sisodia said.

He also said the expo space will be available at highly concessional rates to all wholesalers who intend to participate.

"With the intention to boost the business of wholesalers and make Delhi the hub of wholesale and business, the expo will be key in reinstating Delhi's position as a trading and business hub and providing employment opportunities in wholesale trade," Sisodia said in the statement.

The statement said all the major wholesale markets will be invited to participate in the expo. Extensive advertising and marketing campaigns will be done across India and the world to attract buyers and promote the business of wholesalers, it said.

"A range of incentives will be offered including tax refunds and rebates on sales taking place during the expo and other financial incentives to make it lucrative for businesses to purchase from wholesalers in Delhi.

"The Delhi government's initiative of promoting wholesale markets will be a key step in fostering economic growth and generating a large number of employment opportunities in the city," the statement said. 

