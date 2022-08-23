Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government Plans To Recruit 200 Women Drivers For DTC Buses: Gahlot

Delhi government had relaxed the height and experience criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the capital.

Recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in Delhi
Recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 6:40 pm

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said the government plans to have 200 women bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them. He also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers who have completed their training and will be employed with the DTC.  

"It is an important day for women. It was CM Arvind Kejriwal's dream to empower women and provide them employment. Today, 11 women drivers got employment letters after completing their training. Ten more women are getting trained while the other batches have also begun. We plan to have 200 women drivers in DTC," he told reporters.

In February this year, the Delhi government had relaxed the height and experience criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the capital. The minimum height was reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm while the experience period after issuance of heavy motor vehicle licence was lowered to one month from three years in the past for female applicants applying for the post of bus driver.

Related stories

Women Drivers Zoom Up In Odisha

Chandigarh: 25-Year-Old Woman Driver Attacks Man With Iron Rod In Road Rage

Woman Driver With Headphones Runs Over Two-Year-Old Despite Mom's Warning Screams

"We had relaxed norms for them. These women drivers have completed a training of three months. They have been trained in the depot and also have had on-road training. Experienced trainers from DTC have trained them," Gahlot added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Government Plans To Recruit Women Drivers DTC Buses Gahlot Cluster Buses Height Employment Opportunities Experience Criteria
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

‘A Sinful Story’: Indranil Banerjee Comes Up With India's First Silent Mini Series

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?