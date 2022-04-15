Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Delhi Government Hospitals To Soon Have Free COVID Vaccines' Precaution Dose

People are eligible for the precaution dose nine months after getting their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccine PTI Photo

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 9:16 pm

The Delhi government on Friday said that precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be available free of cost at its hospitals.

The announcement has come at a time when Delhi has seen rise in COVID-19 infections and positivity rate.

India rolled out precaution doses for all adults at private centres on Sunday. People are eligible for the precaution dose nine months after getting their second dose. Following a downward revision by Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India, both Covaxin and Covishield now cost Rs 225. In addition to the vaccine's cost, private vaccination centres are further allowed to charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.

The Delhi government said in a statement quoting Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying, "Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination."

The statement added currently the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen. It further said that telemetry devices have been installed at all big and small oxygen tanks and this will allow real-time monitoring of oxygen levels and help in supplying oxygen as per the requirements in case of an emergency. 

Along with specialist doctors, medical students, nurses and paramedical staff have been given special training in managing COVID-19, according to the statement.  

With PTI inputs

