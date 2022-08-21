Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Claims CBI Has Issued Lookout Notice Against Him

Claiming that the CBI has issued a lookout notice against him, Manish Sisodia said he would come wherever the agency would call him.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 12:16 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against him and termed the move a "drama" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence.

He said he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him. The CBI on Friday raided 31 locations including Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, "All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?"

Sisodia is among 15 people named as accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy. The central agency has also named two companies in the FIR.

Related stories

Narendra Modi Vs Arvind Kejriwal In 2024: Manish Sisodia’s Prediction After CBI Raid

It's All About Stopping Arvind Kejriwal And Not Delhi Excise Policy: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise Policy: 12 IAS Officers Transferred Hours After CBI Raid Of Manish Sisodia

The CBI's Friday raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

The Delhi government withdrew the policy in July after Saxena recommended the probe.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Excise Policy Case Prime Minister Narendra Modi The Central Bureau Of Investigation FIR Registered Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Telugu Film 'Karthikeya 2' Rules Hindi Box Office Leaving 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Dobaaraa' Behind

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?