Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's Daily Covid Cases See A Dip with 1,534 Infections, Deaths In Past 24 Hours Rise

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the Delhi government is not implementing graded response action plan as hospital admissions are low.

Delhi's Daily Covid Cases See A Dip with 1,534 Infections, Deaths In Past 24 Hours Rise
A person being tested for Covid-19 PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 10:34 pm

Delhi recorded a dip in new coronavirus infections as it reported 1,534 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as against 1,797 reported on Friday — highest in nearly four months.  

However, the deaths over past 24 hours rose to three as against one reported on Friday.

The daily positivity rate too fell on Saturday to 7.71 from 8.18 on Friday. The Friday's tally 

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day straight.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent.

Related stories

Delhi Sees 77% Spike In Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours, What's Causing It And How Is Govt Tackling It?

Covid-19 Surge In India: No New Variant Detected, No Need To Panic, Say Experts

Spike In Covid-19 Cases: The Many Facts And Answers To What's Happening Around Coronavirus

Also, the positivity rate on Friday was the highest since January 29, when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,20,559 while the death toll rose to 26,229. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 5,119 from 4,843 on Friday.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the Delhi government is not implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low. 

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 241 are occupied, up from 222 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

As many as 3,370 patients are under home isolation, up from 2,850 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 229 containment zones in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Covid-19 Delhi Coronavirus Delhi Disaster Management Authority Delhi Health Department Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Daily COVID Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands

NED Vs IND, FIH Pro League 2021-22, Live Scores: India Seek Return To Winning Ways Vs Netherlands