Delhi's Daily Covid Cases See A Dip with 1,534 Infections, Deaths In Past 24 Hours Rise

Delhi recorded a dip in new coronavirus infections as it reported 1,534 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as against 1,797 reported on Friday — highest in nearly four months.

However, the deaths over past 24 hours rose to three as against one reported on Friday.

The daily positivity rate too fell on Saturday to 7.71 from 8.18 on Friday. The Friday's tally

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fifth day straight.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate had stood at 3.85 per cent.

Also, the positivity rate on Friday was the highest since January 29, when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,20,559 while the death toll rose to 26,229. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi increased to 5,119 from 4,843 on Friday.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the Delhi government is not implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Out of 9,506 hospital beds, 241 are occupied, up from 222 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

As many as 3,370 patients are under home isolation, up from 2,850 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 229 containment zones in the national capital.

