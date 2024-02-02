Delhi Crime Branch Issues Notice To Arvind Kejriwal Over BJP MLA Poaching Allegations

Delhi Crime Branch officers arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday to serve him a notice in connection with his recent allegations that the BJP was attempting to poach seven AAP MLAs. Delhi Police requested Kejriwal to provide evidence supporting his claims, according to ANI.
Last week, Kejriwal took to social media, asserting that seven AAP MLAs had been contacted by the BJP. The BJP swiftly dismissed these allegations as baseless, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva describing them as a sign of Kejriwal's political desperation and mental bankruptcy.
The visit by crime branch officials occurred amidst Kejriwal being under the Enforcement Directorate's radar in connection with a liquor scam. Kejriwal has skipped five summons by the agency, labeling them unconstitutional.
A separate flashpoint between the AAP and BJP arose from the recent Chandigarh mayor election. Both parties staged protests in Delhi, with the AAP alleging cheating in the election, while the BJP demanded Kejriwal's resignation over his government's alleged corruption.
During the protest, Kejriwal claimed that the cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls was captured on camera. He emphasized the need to safeguard democracy against such irregularities, stating, "We have to save democracy and the country."