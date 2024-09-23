National

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Interim Bail To CEO, Coordinator Of RAU's IAS Study Circle

They were in jail in connection with a case related to the death of three civil services aspirants in July in the centre's flooded basement.

Coaching centre delhi schools rau ias study circle
Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Delhi court on Monday granted till December 7 interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the death of three civil services aspirants in July in the centre's flooded basement.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.

The judge also directed Gupta to deposit Rs 2.5 crore till November 30 with Red Cross Society, saying that as per the lease agreement of the premises, the accused being the lessee and CEO of the institute alone, would responsible for any loss claim, and damages to any person or material.

The judge noted that Gupta and Singh were CEO and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, respectively, and were in control of its affairs.

