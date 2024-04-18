National

Delhi: Auto Driver Killed, 2 Others Injured In Road Accident

The police said that they have arrested the accused from the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

File%20Image
Delhi: Auto Driver Killed, 2 Others Injured In Road Accident Photo: File Image
info_icon

A 48-year-old auto rickshaw driver was killed and two other passengers travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries after a recklessly driven car rammed with the auto head-on near Tolstoy Road in New Delhi, police on Thursday said.

The police said that they have arrested the accused from the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, a resident of Sitaram Bazar area, they said.

Complainant Mohan, who was passenger of the auto rickshaw, told police that he along with his wife were going to Dialysis Center in Hauz Khas.

"My wife is getting treatment and I was taking her for dialysis in Hauz Khas. At around 5.45, I booked this auto rickshaw who is my known and stay close to my house," read the FIR.

Advertisement

He further said that when they reached near Tolstoy road, KG Marg crossing, a recklessly driven cab which was coming from India Gate to KG Marg side rammed the car head on with the auto.

"Our auto got overturned and we all three received serious injuries. However the cab driver stopped his vehicle and asked us about our health," read the FIR.

The complainant further told police that he they were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) after recording the statement of the victim. We have arrested the accused, who received minor injuries. Further investigation into the matter has been started," a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured