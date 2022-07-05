Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Assembly Proceedings Briefly Adjourned Following Unrest By MLAs

Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for short a span of time following a ruckus created by AAP MLAs.

undefined
Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

Delhi Assembly proceedings were briefly adjourned on Tuesday as AAP MLAs raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre over the transfer and posting case of DTC staff.

Two AAP MLAs -- Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari -- have come under the scanner of the CBI in connection with the matter. The CBI officials on Monday said deputy chief general manager of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff.

Ahmed is understood to have told the investigators that the two MLAs had written letters to him to influence the postings, the officials claimed. On Tuesday, Jha raised the matter in the Assembly and said that he might have written the letters in his capacity as a public representative. 

Related stories

Sources Claim AAP Government Likely To Bring Resolution Against Agnipath In Upcoming Delhi Assembly Session

CM Kejriwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel Launch Book On Governance

Design Ready For 'Corona Warriors' Memorial At Delhi Assembly: Official

"As an MLA we write letters for the work of people who come to us for help. What is the meaning of being a public representative if we cannot even write letters for matters related to people," he said.  Subsequently, the party MLAs entered the well of the House and raised slogans.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned the House for 10 minutes as the slogan-shouting continued in the well.

Tags

National Centre DTC Staff CBI BJP Government Delhi Assembly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans