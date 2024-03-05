National

Delhi: Part Of Roof Collapses At Ambience Mall, Debris Found On Escalator |WATCH

As per media reports, the incident took place at around 12.45 am in the central hall of the Ambience Mall in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Routine maintenance work was underway during the roof collapse.

Outlook Web Desk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
X%2F%40ShantanuGuhaRay
Visual of the collapsed roof of Delhi's Ambience Mall | Photo: X/@ShantanuGuhaRay
info_icon

A portion of the roof of Delhi's Ambience Mall in the Vasant Kunj locality of South Delhi collapsed late on Monday midnight. However, there has been no report of any injury of casualty as of now.

As per the video emerged on social media, debris were found scattered over the escalators and railings following the roof collapse while the area was seen engulfed in smoke.

The mall remained closed on Monday and is expected to open today after maintenance work.

