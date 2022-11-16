Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
DCW Writes To Delhi Police On CCTV Installation

The panel has issued notices to DCPs of all districts in this regard. In case the cameras are not there, the commission has asked for a timeline foor their installation. The Commission has also sought information on non-functional CCTV cameras and steps being taken by Delhi Police to repair them.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 4:32 pm

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to city police seeking status of installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and police chowkis. The Supreme Court had directed all states and Union territories in 2020 to ensure that CCTV cameras, with night vision and audio recording are installed in every police station of the country.

The panel has issued notices to DCPs of all districts in this regard. In case the cameras are not there, the commission has asked for a timeline foor their installation. The Commission has also sought information on non-functional CCTV cameras and steps being taken by Delhi Police to repair them.

The DCW has asked the duration for which the recording of CCTV cameras is stored. The Commission has sought similar details of installation of CCTV cameras in police chowkis which are attached with police stations. The Commission has asked Delhi Police about any pending request made by police stations to install CCTV cameras and current status of the same.

The apex court had directed that CCTV cameras should be installed at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police station, all lock-ups, all corridors, lobby/the reception area, all verandas/outhouses, Inspector's room, Sub Inspector's room, areas outside the lock-up room, station hall, in front of the police station compound, outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets, the duty officer’s room, and back part of the police station.

(With PTI inputs)

