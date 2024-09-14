Day In Pics: September 14, 2024

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.
NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area of Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf 'Deepjyoti', who was born at the Prime Minister's official residence, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. Kejriwal on Saturday sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Deputy Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Bhartruhari Mahtab during the joint programme of Hindi Diwas and 4th Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, in New Delhi.
Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.
AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a video message on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being welcomed by DMK leaders upon his return to India after concluding his two-week visit to US, at Chennai airport.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti, journalist and wife of deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's wife Seema Chishti and daughter Akhila Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.