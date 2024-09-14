National

Day In Pics: September 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 14, 2024

Sonia Gandhi pays respects to Sitaram Yechury | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi.

2/14
Flood in Andhra Pradesh
Flood in Andhra Pradesh | Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area of Andhra Pradesh.

3/14
PM Modi with calf born at his residence
PM Modi with calf born at his residence | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf 'Deepjyoti', who was born at the Prime Minister's official residence, in New Delhi.

4/14
Ravi Shankar distributes bags to school students
Ravi Shankar distributes bags to school students | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad distributes bags to school students during a programme, in Patna.

5/14
Kejriwal visits Hanuman Mandir in Delhi
Kejriwal visits Hanuman Mandir in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. Kejriwal on Saturday sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.

6/14
Amit Shah at Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan
Amit Shah at Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Deputy Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Bhartruhari Mahtab during the joint programme of Hindi Diwas and 4th Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, in New Delhi.

7/14
Security force-militants encounter in Baramulla
Security force-militants encounter in Baramulla | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Chak Tapper Kreeri Pattan area, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.

8/14
PM Modi with calf born at his residence
PM Modi with calf born at his residence | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the calf 'Deepjyoti', who was born at the Prime Minister's official residence, in New Delhi.

9/14
Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh pay respects to Sitaram Yechury
Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh pay respects to Sitaram Yechury | Photo: PTI

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia pay their last respects to deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

10/14
Amit Shahs message on Hindi Diwas
Amit Shah's message on Hindi Diwas | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a video message on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'.

11/14
MK Stalin arrives in Chennai
MK Stalin arrives in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being welcomed by DMK leaders upon his return to India after concluding his two-week visit to US, at Chennai airport.

12/14
Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat at CPI(M) HQ
Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat at CPI(M) HQ | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti, journalist and wife of deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

13/14
Sanjay Singh addresses media
Sanjay Singh addresses media | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in New Delhi.

14/14
Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti and daughter Akhila Yechury
Sonia Gandhi with Seema Chishti and daughter Akhila Yechury | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with deceased CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's wife Seema Chishti and daughter Akhila Yechury, at CPI(M) headquarters, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  2. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  3. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  4. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND 2-1 PAK At Half-Time; Harmanpreet's Double Pushes India Ahead
  2. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: South Korea Take Semi-Final Ticket After 3-3 Malaysia Draw
  4. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  5. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  3. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  4. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  5. My Lovely Friend Aruna
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them