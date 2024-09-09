National

Day In Pics: September 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 09, 2024

Protest against Kolkata rape-murder Photo: PTI

'Justice For Abhaya' is written with floweres in front of the emergency building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors cease work against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata

1/7
PM Modi meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince
PM Modi meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

2/7
Security following clash amid Ganesh Chaturthi in Surat
Security following clash amid Ganesh Chaturthi in Surat Photo: PTI

Charred remains of vehicles following a clash between two groups as an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some persons allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the ongoing Ganpati festival on late Sunday night, in Surat.

3/7
J-K polls: BJPs Arvind Gupta files nomination
J-K polls: BJP's Arvind Gupta files nomination Photo: PTI

BJP MP Anurag Thakur and party candidate Arvind Gupta during a rally before the latter files his nomination papers for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.Photo

4/7
Amit Shah meets Eknath Shinde
Amit Shah meets Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.

5/7
Supreme Court hearing on Kolkata rape-murder
Supreme Court hearing on Kolkata rape-murder Photo: PTI

Junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital view live proceedings of the Supreme Court hearing on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

6/7
Matki Sarghs procession
Matki Sarghs procession Photo: PTI

Devotees from Sindhi community carry earthen pots covered in red clothes on their heads during a religious procession called ’Matki Sarghs’ to mark the end of 'Chaliho Sahib', in Ahmedabad.

7/7
Manu Bhaker at Tata showroom
Manu Bhaker at Tata showroom Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker poses with the Tata Motors car gifted to her during a felicitation ceremony, at Tata Motors showroom, in Gurugram.

