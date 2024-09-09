Day In Pics: September 09, 2024

'Justice For Abhaya' is written with floweres in front of the emergency building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors cease work against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.
Charred remains of vehicles following a clash between two groups as an idol of Lord Ganesh was damaged after some persons allegedly threw stones at a pandal during the ongoing Ganpati festival on late Sunday night, in Surat.
BJP MP Anurag Thakur and party candidate Arvind Gupta during a rally before the latter files his nomination papers for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.Photo
Home Minister Amit Shah meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.
Junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital view live proceedings of the Supreme Court hearing on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Devotees from Sindhi community carry earthen pots covered in red clothes on their heads during a religious procession called ’Matki Sarghs’ to mark the end of 'Chaliho Sahib', in Ahmedabad.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker poses with the Tata Motors car gifted to her during a felicitation ceremony, at Tata Motors showroom, in Gurugram.