National

Day In Pics: October 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 27, 2024

Boat race at the Dal Lake in J-K's Srinagar
Boat race in J-K's Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Women compete in a boat race at the Dal Lake, in Srinagar.

2/15
Shopping for Diwali festival in Thane
Shopping for Diwali festival | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People shop for Diwali festival, in Thane.

3/15
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Kalpana Soren during public meet ahead of Assembly elections
Kalpana Soren during public meet ahead of Assembly elections | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a public meet ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

4/15
People throng Sarojini Nagar market for shopping ahead of the Diwali
Shopping for Diwali | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People throng Sarojini Nagar market for shopping ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi.

5/15
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini in Panipat
Nayab Saini in Panipat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini at an event to flag off a marathon, in Panipat.

6/15
CPI(ML)s Badlo Bihar Nyay Sammelan in Patna
CPI(ML)'s Badlo Bihar Nyay Sammelan | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with party leaders during 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Sammelan', in Patna.

7/15
Accident kills at least two in UPs Kanpur district
Accident kills at least two in UP's Kanpur | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bereaved family members and others mourn after two labourers allegedly died following an accident with a dumper at Bidhnu, in Kanpur district.

8/15
vintage car rally at the Virasat Mahotsav in Dehradun
Vintage car rally in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People gather during a vintage car rally at the Virasat Mahotsav, in Dehradun.

9/15
Diwali festival preps in Mirzapur
Diwali festival preps | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A potter makes earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival, in Mirzapur.

10/15
Vintage Bike and Car rally in Dehradun
Vintage Bike and Car rally in Dehradun | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People ride their two-wheelers during a ‘Vintage and Classic Car and Bike Rally’, in Dehradun.

11/15
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav with Shahabuddins wife and son
Shahabuddin's wife, son join RJD | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's wife Hina Sahab, and son Osama Sahab at a party-joining event, in Patna.

12/15
Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s public meeting in Chennai
Actor Vijay's maiden public meeting in TN | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A top view of supporters arriving ahead of actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s public meeting, in Chennai.

13/15
Mann Ki Baat programme in New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat programme | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP National President JP Nadda with party workers listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

14/15
EAM S Jaishankar press conference in Mumbai
S Jaishankar press conference in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a press conference at the BJP office, in Mumbai.

15/15
NDMC spray water to curb air pollution
NDMC spray water to curb air pollution | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. After a two-day gap, Delhi's air quality plunged into the "very poor" category again on Sunday, as winds in the national capital that improved pollution levels the last couple of days lost its speed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Radha Yadav's Stellar Fielding Key In Three Of IND's Four Wickets | NZ-W - 192/4 (41.4)
  2. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
  4. Shaheen Afridi Demoted, Fakhar Omitted, Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
  3. Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso
  5. Brighton 2-2 Wolves: Hurzeler Says Lack Of Professionalism Cost His Team A Draw
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  2. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  5. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  2. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  3. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  4. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  5. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs