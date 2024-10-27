Day In Pics: October 27, 2024

Women compete in a boat race at the Dal Lake, in Srinagar.
People shop for Diwali festival, in Thane.
JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a public meet ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
People throng Sarojini Nagar market for shopping ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini at an event to flag off a marathon, in Panipat.
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with party leaders during 'Badlo Bihar Nyay Sammelan', in Patna.
Bereaved family members and others mourn after two labourers allegedly died following an accident with a dumper at Bidhnu, in Kanpur district.
People gather during a vintage car rally at the Virasat Mahotsav, in Dehradun.
A potter makes earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival, in Mirzapur.
People ride their two-wheelers during a ‘Vintage and Classic Car and Bike Rally’, in Dehradun.
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's wife Hina Sahab, and son Osama Sahab at a party-joining event, in Patna.
A top view of supporters arriving ahead of actor and Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s public meeting, in Chennai.
BJP National President JP Nadda with party workers listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a press conference at the BJP office, in Mumbai.
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. After a two-day gap, Delhi's air quality plunged into the "very poor" category again on Sunday, as winds in the national capital that improved pollution levels the last couple of days lost its speed.