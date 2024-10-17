Day In Pics: October 17, 2024

Members of various student organisations stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata based trainee doctor, in New Delhi.
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
Haryana Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini arrives for his swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula.
Smog engulfs the Jharoda Majra Metro Station station near Burari, in New Delhi.
A man being taken to the hospital after he consumed suspected spurious liquor, in Siwan district. At least six people died and 14 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar.
Women make 'rangoli' on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, in Nadia.