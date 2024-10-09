National

Day In Pics: October 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 09, 2024

Women perform garba in Rajkot | Photo: PTI

Women perform ‘garba’ at Galaxy Garbi Mandal during the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Rajkot.

Ayudha Pooja preparations
Ayudha Pooja preparations | Photo: PTI

People purchase decorative items from a shop ahead of 'Ayudha Pooja' festival, in Bengaluru.

Kiren Rijiju in Pune
Kiren Rijiju in Pune | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with sportspersons Vaidehi Sarode and Shrutika Sarode, who recently won bronze medal at the World Skate Games 2024 in Italy, in Pune.

Preps for Dussehra festival in Punjab
Preps for Dussehra festival in Punjab | Photo: PTI

Effigies of demon king 'Ravana' are displayed at a stall ahead of the 'Dussehra' (Vijayadashami) festival, in Amritsar.

Durga Puja in Nadia
Durga Puja in Nadia | Photo: PTI

An idol of Goddess Durga being taken to a 'puja pandal' on a boat during the Durga Puja festival, in Nadia, West Bengal.

Nayab Saini meets Manohar Lal Khattar
Nayab Saini meets Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini greets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting, a day after the Haryana Assembly election results.

Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari
Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari | Photo: PTI

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari during the flagging off ceremony of Delhi Godda Express, at Old Delhi railway station.

Agriculture: Paddy cultivation in Karad
Agriculture: Paddy cultivation in Karad | Photo: PTI

A farmer harvests paddy crop using a harvester at a field, in Karad, Maharashtra.

Standalone: Toxic foam in Yamuna river
Standalone: Toxic foam in Yamuna river | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Fishermen row their boat through toxic foam in the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.

Workers make account books ahead of Diwali
Workers make account books ahead of Diwali | Photo: PTI

Workers prepare account books with photos of Goddess Lakshmi ahead of the Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad.

JKNC, Cong President meets in Srinagar
JKNC, Cong President meets in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah with J-K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and others during a meeting, a day after J&K Assembly election results, in Srinagar.

Mohamed Muizzu in Bengaluru
Mohamed Muizzu in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed being received by High Commissioner of India to Maldives upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru.

Protest against rape-murder at RG Kar Hospital
Protest against rape-murder at RG Kar Hospital | Photo: PTI

Doctors, Nursing staff and others rally towards the CBI office during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Medical Collage and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Durga Puja festival in Kolkata
Durga Puja festival in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

People at a wholesale flower market during the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata.

Naseem Solanki gets SP ticket
Naseem Solanki gets SP ticket | Photo: PTI

Jailed MLA Irfan Solanki's wife Naseem Solanki addresses a press conference on getting Samajwadi Party ticket from Sisamau Assembly seat, in Kanpur.

Savitri Jindal extend support to BJP in Haryana
Savitri Jindal extend support to BJP in Haryana | Photo: PTI

BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Biplab Kumar Deb, Surendra Singh Nagar and Naveen Jindal during a meeting with independent candidate Savitri Jindal who won the Haryana Assembly elections from Hisar constituency.

