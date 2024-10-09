Day In Pics: October 09, 2024

Women perform ‘garba’ at Galaxy Garbi Mandal during the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Rajkot.
People purchase decorative items from a shop ahead of 'Ayudha Pooja' festival, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with sportspersons Vaidehi Sarode and Shrutika Sarode, who recently won bronze medal at the World Skate Games 2024 in Italy, in Pune.
Effigies of demon king 'Ravana' are displayed at a stall ahead of the 'Dussehra' (Vijayadashami) festival, in Amritsar.
An idol of Goddess Durga being taken to a 'puja pandal' on a boat during the Durga Puja festival, in Nadia, West Bengal.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini greets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting, a day after the Haryana Assembly election results.
BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari during the flagging off ceremony of Delhi Godda Express, at Old Delhi railway station.
A farmer harvests paddy crop using a harvester at a field, in Karad, Maharashtra.
Fishermen row their boat through toxic foam in the Yamuna river, in New Delhi.
Workers prepare account books with photos of Goddess Lakshmi ahead of the Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah with J-K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and others during a meeting, a day after J&K Assembly election results, in Srinagar.
President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed being received by High Commissioner of India to Maldives upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru.
Doctors, Nursing staff and others rally towards the CBI office during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic at the RG Kar Medical Collage and Hospital, in Kolkata.
People at a wholesale flower market during the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata.
Jailed MLA Irfan Solanki's wife Naseem Solanki addresses a press conference on getting Samajwadi Party ticket from Sisamau Assembly seat, in Kanpur.
BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan, Biplab Kumar Deb, Surendra Singh Nagar and Naveen Jindal during a meeting with independent candidate Savitri Jindal who won the Haryana Assembly elections from Hisar constituency.