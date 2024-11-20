Day In Pics: November 20, 2024

Commuters amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival, in Georgetown, Guyana. Modi on Wednesday arrived in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil.
Security personnel conduct patrolling in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.
JMM leader Kalpana Soren meets voters at a polling booth during the second and last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Voters show their identification cards while waiting to cast votes at a polling booth during UP's Sishamau Assembly constituency bypoll, in Kanpur.
BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal shows her finger marked with indelible after casting vote during the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, in Rudraprayag district.
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Ravindra Puri with other Hindu monks during 'Bhumi Pujan' before setting up tents for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
Japan's Mayuri Horikawa, right, celebrates with teammate Junon Kawai after scoring a goal during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 3/4th Place hockey match between Japan and Malaysia, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.
Officials during the launch of a report on gender equality and empowerment in Asia-Pacific at UN Ministerial Conference, in Bangkok, Thailand.