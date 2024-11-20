National

Day In Pics: November 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 20, 2024

Air pollution in Gurugram
Weather: Air pollution in Gurugram Photo: PTI

Commuters amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram.

1/10
Narendra Modi
PM Modi arrives in Guyana Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival, in Georgetown, Guyana. Modi on Wednesday arrived in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation visit after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil.

2/10
Manipur: Search operation in sensitive areas
Manipur: Search operation in sensitive areas Photo: PTI
Security personnel conduct patrolling in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.

3/10
Voting for Jkhand polls phase 2
Voting for J'khand polls phase 2 Photo: PTI
People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro district.

4/10
Uddhav Thackeray
Maha Assembly polls Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

5/10
Kalpana Soren meets voters
J'khand polls phase 2: Kalpana Soren meets voters Photo: PTI
JMM leader Kalpana Soren meets voters at a polling booth during the second and last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.

6/10
UPs Sishamau Assembly bypoll
UP's Sishamau Assembly bypoll Photo: PTI
Voters show their identification cards while waiting to cast votes at a polling booth during UP's Sishamau Assembly constituency bypoll, in Kanpur.

7/10
Kedarnath Assembly by-poll
Kedarnath Assembly by-poll Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal shows her finger marked with indelible after casting vote during the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, in Rudraprayag district.

8/10
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 preparations
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 preparations Photo: PTI
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Ravindra Puri with other Hindu monks during 'Bhumi Pujan' before setting up tents for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

9/10
Womens Asian Champions Trophy 3/4th place: Japan vs Malaysia
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 3/4th place: Japan vs Malaysia Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Japan's Mayuri Horikawa, right, celebrates with teammate Junon Kawai after scoring a goal during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 3/4th Place hockey match between Japan and Malaysia, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

10/10
UN Ministerial Conference in Thailand
UN Ministerial Conference in Thailand Photo: PTI
Officials during the launch of a report on gender equality and empowerment in Asia-Pacific at UN Ministerial Conference, in Bangkok, Thailand.

