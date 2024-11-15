Day In Pics: November 15, 2024

Devotees in large numbers take part in a procession during the Muthalamman Temple festival, in Madurai district.
People visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election rally ahead of the second phase of state Assembly elections, at Nala Assembly constituency in Jamtara district of Jharkhand.
Supporters during a public meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Sillod constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra.
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Godda.
NCB personnel after an operation in which they successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel and seized approximately 700 kg of meth in Gujarat.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offers prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi.
Devotees eat in a 'langar' held on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Lucknow.
Forest officials examine a 16-foot-long dead dolphin that washed ashore, at the Marina Beach in Chennai.
Members of the Sikh community participate in a procession on the occasion of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti', in Nagpur.
Devotees arrive to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.
Rs 8.8 crore in cash seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the corporate office of Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar during a meeting with Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand, in Rishikesh.
Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.