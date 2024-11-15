National

Day In Pics: November 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Muthalamman Temple festival
Muthalamman Temple festival | Photo: PTI

Devotees in large numbers take part in a procession during the Muthalamman Temple festival, in Madurai district.

2/15
India International Trade Fair in Delhi
India International Trade Fair in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

3/15
Jkhand polls: Hemant Soren campaigns
J'khand polls: Hemant Soren campaigns | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during an election rally ahead of the second phase of state Assembly elections, at Nala Assembly constituency in Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

4/15
Maha polls: Uddhav Thackeray campaigns
Maha polls: Uddhav Thackeray campaigns | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters during a public meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Sillod constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra.

5/15
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Godda.

6/15
NCB dismantled international drug trafficking cartel
NCB dismantled international drug trafficking cartel | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

NCB personnel after an operation in which they successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel and seized approximately 700 kg of meth in Gujarat.

7/15
Atishi at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib
Atishi at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi offers prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, in New Delhi.

8/15
Guru Nanak Jayanti in Lucknow
Guru Nanak Jayanti in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees eat in a 'langar' held on Guru Nanak Jayanti, in Lucknow.

9/15
Dead Dolphin washes ashore on Marina Beach
Dead Dolphin washes ashore on Marina Beach | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Forest officials examine a 16-foot-long dead dolphin that washed ashore, at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

10/15
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in Nagpur
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Members of the Sikh community participate in a procession on the occasion of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti', in Nagpur.

11/15
Guru Nanak Jayanti in Amritsar
Guru Nanak Jayanti in Amritsar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees arrive to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar.

12/15
ED seizes Rs 8.8 crore from corporate office of Santiago Martin
ED seizes Rs 8.8 crore from corporate office of Santiago Martin | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rs 8.8 crore in cash seized by the Enforcement Directorate from the corporate office of Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin.

13/15
Anjali, Sara Tendulkar meet Swami Chidanand
Anjali, Sara Tendulkar meet Swami Chidanand | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar during a meeting with Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand, in Rishikesh.

14/15
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Godda.

15/15
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Day 3
Tata Steel Chess India Rapid: Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Russian GM Aleksandra Goryachkina plays against Indian IM Divya Deshmukh on the Day 3 of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Start Strong In Jo'Burg | IND - 30/0 After 3 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  2. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  3. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  5. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
  2. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  3. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  5. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
  2. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  3. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  4. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
  5. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya