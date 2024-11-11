Day In Pics: November 11, 2024

Security personnel take part in a Metro Intervention Drill during the National Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise 'Agnipariksha' at the NSG Training Centre, Manesar. 434 personnel from 18 States/2 Union Territories/5 CAPF forces participated in the exercise.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and others at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Adityapur of Jamshedpur.
Crime Branch personnel arrives with accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, at the Santacruz Airport, in Mumbai.
Jammu & Kashmir Dy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the National Conference office, in Jammu.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chhatarpur, Jharkhand.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign for her JMM candidate Samir Mohanty ahead of Assembly polls, in East Singhbhum district.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Sports Minister Arup Biswas arrives at the NSCBI Airport on their way to Darjeeling, in Kolkata.
Devotees cover the holy River Yamuna with sarees during 'Chunari Manorath' festival, in Mathura.
A woman trapped under a truck being rescued by people, in Karimnagar. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was on a visit to the area, stopped his convoy to help in the rescue work of the women.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls, at Sulthan Bathery area, in Wayanad district, Kerala.
Civil services aspirants stage a protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) demanding that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams be held on the same date, in Prayagraj.
(L-R) Nikhil Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA; Arvind Prabhoo, President of All India Pickleball Association; Actors Nyra Banerjee and Mandira Bedi; Suresh Chand - VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods and Vinit Karnik, MD, GroupM at an event of the World Pickleball Championship.
People buy sugarcane Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrations, in Agra.
Japanese and Korean players in action during a match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, in Rajgir.