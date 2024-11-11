National

Day In Pics: November 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 11, 2024

National Jt Counter Terrorism Ex Agnipariksha
National Jt Counter Terrorism Ex Agnipariksha | Photo: PTI

Security personnel take part in a Metro Intervention Drill during the National Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise 'Agnipariksha' at the NSG Training Centre, Manesar. 434 personnel from 18 States/2 Union Territories/5 CAPF forces participated in the exercise.

Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls
Campaign for Jharkhand Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and others at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Adityapur of Jamshedpur.

5 accused in Baba Siddiqui murder brought in Mumbai
5 accused in Baba Siddiqui murder brought in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
Crime Branch personnel arrives with accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, at the Santacruz Airport, in Mumbai.

J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary at NCP office
J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary at NCP office | Photo: PTI
Jammu & Kashmir Dy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary at the National Conference office, in Jammu.

Kharge campaigns for Jharkhand polls
Kharge campaigns for Jharkhand polls | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Chhatarpur, Jharkhand.

Campaign for Maha Assembly polls
Campaign for Maha Assembly polls | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj PC
Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj PC | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi.

Kalpana Soren campaigns
Kalpana Soren campaigns | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren during an election campaign for her JMM candidate Samir Mohanty ahead of Assembly polls, in East Singhbhum district.

Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Sports Minister Arup Biswas arrives at the NSCBI Airport on their way to Darjeeling, in Kolkata.

Chunari Manorath festival
Chunari Manorath festival | Photo: PTI
Devotees cover the holy River Yamuna with sarees during 'Chunari Manorath' festival, in Mathura.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar helps in rescue of woman trapped under truck
Bandi Sanjay Kumar helps in rescue of woman trapped under truck | Photo: PTI
A woman trapped under a truck being rescued by people, in Karimnagar. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was on a visit to the area, stopped his convoy to help in the rescue work of the women.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by-polls, at Sulthan Bathery area, in Wayanad district, Kerala.

Aspirants protest over govt exams scheduling in UP
Aspirants protest over govt exams scheduling in UP | Photo: PTI
Civil services aspirants stage a protest against Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) demanding that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams be held on the same date, in Prayagraj.

World Pickleball Championship event
World Pickleball Championship event | Photo: PTI
(L-R) Nikhil Mathure, Treasurer, AIPA; Arvind Prabhoo, President of All India Pickleball Association; Actors Nyra Banerjee and Mandira Bedi; Suresh Chand - VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods and Vinit Karnik, MD, GroupM at an event of the World Pickleball Championship.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi in Agra
Dev Uthani Ekadashi in Agra | Photo: PTI
People buy sugarcane Dev Uthani Ekadashi celebrations, in Agra.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir | Photo: PTI
Japanese and Korean players in action during a match of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, in Rajgir.

