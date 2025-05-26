Day In Pics: May 26, 2025

Devotees gather to welcome the "Holy Buddha Relics" from India at the Truc Lam Yen Tu Monastery, in Yen Tu, Vietnam.
Police personnel stand guard after a constable who was shot dead by miscreants during a raid at Nahal village, in Ghaziabad district.
Members of a multi-party delegation including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, TDP leader Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, BJP leaders Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Tejasvi Surya, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and former diplomat Taranjit Sandhu being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora, in Georgetown, Guyana.
Members of the Indian multl-party parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Jay Panda, after conclusion of their official visit to Bahrain. The delegation expressed gratitude for Bahrain’s solidarity in the fight against terrorism.
Pedestrians cross an inundated road amid rains, in Mumbai.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shakes hands with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron as Prof. Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool and Vineet Joshi, Interim Chair, UGC, look on, during the Letter of Intent (LoI) hand-over ceremony for the establishment of the University of Liverpool's campus in Bengaluru, in New Delhi.
Construction work of a six-lane high-tech extradosed bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, in progress, in Guwahati.
Married women perform rituals under a Banyan tree on Vat Savitri Puja, in Kanpur.
In this image posted by X/@narendramodi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during dedication of the Loco Manufacturing Shop in Dahod to the nation.
Containers from the ship MSC Elsa 3 that sank at the Kochi outer harbour drifted ashore, in Kollam, Kerala.
Supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.
