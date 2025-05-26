National

Day In Pics: May 26, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 26, 2025

Holy Buddha Relics from India in Vietnam
Holy Buddha Relics from India in Vietnam | Photo: X/@KirenRijiju via PTI

Devotees gather to welcome the "Holy Buddha Relics" from India at the Truc Lam Yen Tu Monastery, in Yen Tu, Vietnam.

2/13
Constable shot dead
Constable shot dead | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard after a constable who was shot dead by miscreants during a raid at Nahal village, in Ghaziabad district.

3/13
Multi-party delegation in Guyana
Multi-party delegation in Guyana | Photo: PTI

Members of a multi-party delegation including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, TDP leader Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, BJP leaders Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Tejasvi Surya, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora and former diplomat Taranjit Sandhu being welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora, in Georgetown, Guyana.

4/13
Indian multl-party parliamentary delegation
Indian multl-party parliamentary delegation | Photo: @IndiaInBahrain via PTI

Members of the Indian multl-party parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Jay Panda, after conclusion of their official visit to Bahrain. The delegation expressed gratitude for Bahrain’s solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

5/13
Rains in Mumbai
Rains in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Pedestrians cross an inundated road amid rains, in Mumbai.

6/13
LoI ceremony for University of Liverpools campus
LoI ceremony for University of Liverpool's campus | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shakes hands with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron as Prof. Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool and Vineet Joshi, Interim Chair, UGC, look on, during the Letter of Intent (LoI) hand-over ceremony for the establishment of the University of Liverpool's campus in Bengaluru, in New Delhi.

7/13
Bridge construction underway in Guwahati
Bridge construction underway in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Construction work of a six-lane high-tech extradosed bridge over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, in progress, in Guwahati.

8/13
Gambhir in Guwahati
Gambhir in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Head Coach of the men’s cricket team Gautam Gambhir visits the Maa Kamakhya temple, in Guwahati.

9/13
Vat Savitri Puja in Kanpur
Vat Savitri Puja in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

Married women perform rituals under a Banyan tree on Vat Savitri Puja, in Kanpur.

10/13
Modi in Dahod
Modi in Dahod | Photo: PTI

In this image posted by X/@narendramodi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during dedication of the Loco Manufacturing Shop in Dahod to the nation.

11/13
Containers drift ashore from sunken ship
Containers drift ashore from sunken ship | Photo: PTI

Containers from the ship MSC Elsa 3 that sank at the Kochi outer harbour drifted ashore, in Kollam, Kerala.

12/13
PM Modis roadshow in Vadodara
PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara | Photo: PMO via PTI

Supporters at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat.

13/13
