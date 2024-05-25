National

Day In Pics: May 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 25, 2024

LS Polls: Mehbooba Mufti protests in Anantnag | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, center, blocks a road with her supporters as she protests against the alleged detention of her party workers ahead of the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Bijehara, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

1/9
LS Polls: CM Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi
LS Polls: CM Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and other family members arrives to cast vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

2/9
LS Polls: Naveen Patnaik casts vote in Odisha
LS Polls: Naveen Patnaik casts vote in Odisha | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Odisha Assembly polls, in Bhubaneswar.

3/9
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar | Photo: PTI

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

4/9
LS Polls: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri casts vote in Delhi
LS Polls: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri casts vote in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

5/9
Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Miraya Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Miraya Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Taj Zehra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with her husband Robert Vadra, children Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra, and brother Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

6/9
Developed India @2047 event in US
Developed India @2047 event in US | Photo: PTI

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission Adil Zainulbhai and founder and CEO of India First Group and former president of US-India Business Council (USIBC) Ron Somers during 'Developed India @2047' programme organized by the Consulate General of India in New York, USA.

7/9
LS Polls: 6th Phase Voting in Kulgam
LS Polls: 6th Phase Voting in Kulgam | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

A security personnel stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Noorbabad area in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

8/9
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma | Photo: PTI

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

9/9
Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with the media
Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with the media | Photo: PTI

Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with the media at a polling station after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Tags

