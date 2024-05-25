Day In Pics: May 25, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, center, blocks a road with her supporters as she protests against the alleged detention of her party workers ahead of the sixth round of polling in India's national election in Bijehara, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and other family members arrives to cast vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Odisha Assembly polls, in Bhubaneswar.
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate from South Delhi constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with her husband Robert Vadra, children Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra, and brother Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission Adil Zainulbhai and founder and CEO of India First Group and former president of US-India Business Council (USIBC) Ron Somers during 'Developed India @2047' programme organized by the Consulate General of India in New York, USA.
A security personnel stands guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Noorbabad area in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar interacts with the media at a polling station after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.