Day In Pics: May 18, 2024

Congress candidate from Gurugram constituency Raj Babbar interacts with a bereaved family member of one of the victims after a bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, at a hospital in Gurugram. At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when the bus caught fire near Tauru in the early hours of Saturday, police said.