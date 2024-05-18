National

Day In Pics: May 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 18, 2024

Rice harvesting | Photo: PTI

A combine harvester unloads rice grain, in Nagaon district.

1/14
Statice flowers harvesting
Statice flowers harvesting | Photo: PTI

A woman show the harvested statice flowers, in Senapati district of Manipur.

2/14
Police team reaches Kejriwals residence
Police team reaches Kejriwal's residence | Photo: PTI

DCP (North) Anjitha Chepyala arrives at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi.

3/14
Atishi PC on Swati Maliwal issue
Atishi PC on Swati Maliwal issue | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addresses during a press conference on party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal issue, in New Delhi.

4/14
Digvijaya Singh PC
Digvijaya Singh PC | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addresses a press conference, at party HQ in Lucknow.

5/14
Campaign for LS polls
Campaign for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a roadshow in support Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Naresh Mhaske for Lok Sabha polls, in Thane.

6/14
9 killed, 15 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana
9 killed, 15 injured as bus catches fire in Haryana | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Gurugram constituency Raj Babbar interacts with a bereaved family member of one of the victims after a bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, at a hospital in Gurugram. At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when the bus caught fire near Tauru in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

7/14
Raghav Chadha arrives at Kejriwals residence
Raghav Chadha arrives at Kejriwal's residence | Photo: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.

8/14
CPI(M) protest in Guwahati
CPI(M) protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the price hike in food items, medicines, fuel among other things, in Guwahati.

9/14
4 law students killed in accident in Patiala
4 law students killed in accident in Patiala | Photo: PTI

Wreckage of a car after an accident in which at least 4 law students died and 2 injured, in Patiala.

10/14
Jai Prakash Aggarwal Campaign for LS polls
Jai Prakash Aggarwal Campaign for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Jai Prakash Aggarwal during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

11/14
Forest fire in Uttarkashi
Forest fire in Uttarkashi | Photo: PTI

Flames of a fire that broke out in the forest near Damta village, in Uttarkashi district.

12/14
Man-animal conflict
Man-animal conflict | Photo: PTI

Villagers of Metala gather outside the house of Urmila Mahato killed by an elephant on May 15.

13/14
ECIs transgender icon interview with PTI
ECI's transgender icon interview with PTI | Photo: PTI

Maya Thakur, Himachal Pradesh transgender icon of Election Commission, poses for photos during an interview with PTI, in Shimla.

14/14
Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning
Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning | Photo: PTI

A man who assaulted Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during the latter's campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tourist From Kolkata Among 2 Killed As Taxi Falls Into River In Sikkim
  2. Kerala To Receive Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert In Some Districts For May 19, 20
  3. TS EAMCET 2024 OUT: Telangana EAPCET Rank Card Link At eapcet.tsche.ac.in
  4. Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife, Sends Pictures To Relatives, Later Hangs Self
  5. SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam
Entertainment News
  1. Sahara Group On ‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga': An Abusive And Grossly Condemnable Act
  2. Influencer Aastha Shah Flaunts Her Vitiligo On Cannes Red Carpet
  3. Richa Sharma Remembers Neha Kakkar Having 'Incredible Confidence' As A Young Girl
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Promo: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor To Grace The Comedy Show
  5. Nancy Tyagi 'Poured My Heart And Soul Into Creating This Pink Gown' For Cannes Red Carpet
Sports News
  1. Italian Open 2024 Final Preview: Alexander Zverev vs Nicholas Jarry - The Battle For Title
  2. T20 World Cup: Rohit, Hardik, Among Majority Of Indian Players To Leave For New York On May 25
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  4. Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 70 Preview
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Be The Last Match For MS Dhoni?
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup