Day In Pics: May 18, 2024

A combine harvester unloads rice grain, in Nagaon district.
A woman show the harvested statice flowers, in Senapati district of Manipur.
DCP (North) Anjitha Chepyala arrives at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addresses during a press conference on party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal issue, in New Delhi.
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addresses a press conference, at party HQ in Lucknow.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a roadshow in support Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Naresh Mhaske for Lok Sabha polls, in Thane.
Congress candidate from Gurugram constituency Raj Babbar interacts with a bereaved family member of one of the victims after a bus caught fire on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district, at a hospital in Gurugram. At least nine people were burnt alive and 15 injured when the bus caught fire near Tauru in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi.
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the price hike in food items, medicines, fuel among other things, in Guwahati.
Wreckage of a car after an accident in which at least 4 law students died and 2 injured, in Patiala.
Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Jai Prakash Aggarwal during a roadshow for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Flames of a fire that broke out in the forest near Damta village, in Uttarkashi district.
Villagers of Metala gather outside the house of Urmila Mahato killed by an elephant on May 15.
Maya Thakur, Himachal Pradesh transgender icon of Election Commission, poses for photos during an interview with PTI, in Shimla.
A man who assaulted Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar during the latter's campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.