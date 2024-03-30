Day In Pics: March 30, 2024

Part of an under-construction bridge collapses in Bulandshahr.
Security personnel deployed at the residence of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari during his funeral at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.
| Photo: PTI
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Deepak Babaria during a press conference, in New Delhi.
People offer prayers during the funeral of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
People help a man who fell after a police action during the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.
BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma (R) with Union Minister and party leader Anurag Thakur during his nomination filing procession ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwal address a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.
Preparations underway for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ram Leela Maidan, in New Delhi.
Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and former MP K.C. Tyagi during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, as the latter arrives to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of his father during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a press conference at BJP office in Mumbai.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil's daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar joins BJP in presence of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.