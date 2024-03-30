National

Day In Pics: March 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 30, 2024

Under-construction bridge collapses in Bulandshahr | Photo: PTI

Part of an under-construction bridge collapses in Bulandshahr.

1/13
Mukhtar%20Ansari%27s%20funeral
Mukhtar Ansari's funeral | Photo: PTI
Security personnel deployed at the residence of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari during his funeral at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.

| Photo: PTI

2/13
Cong%20press%20conference
Cong press conference | Photo: PTI/Victor N Singh
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Deepak Babaria during a press conference, in New Delhi.

3/13
Mukhtar%20Ansari%27s%20funeral
Mukhtar Ansari's funeral | Photo: PTI
People offer prayers during the funeral of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.

4/13
Narendra%20Modi%20with%20Amit%20Shah
Narendra Modi with Amit Shah | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

5/13
Crowd%20at%20Mukhtar%20Ansari%27s%20residence
Crowd at Mukhtar Ansari's residence | Photo: PTI
People help a man who fell after a police action during the funeral of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Mohammadabad, in Ghazipur district.

6/13
Jugal%20Kishore%20Sharma%20files%20nomination%20papers
Jugal Kishore Sharma files nomination papers | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma (R) with Union Minister and party leader Anurag Thakur during his nomination filing procession ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

7/13
AAP%20press%20conference
AAP press conference | Photo: PTI
Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwal address a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.

8/13
INDIA%20bloc%27s%20mega%20rally%20preparations
INDIA bloc's mega rally preparations | Photo: PTI
Preparations underway for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ram Leela Maidan, in New Delhi.

9/13
Bharat%20Ratna%20presentation%20ceremony
Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and former MP K.C. Tyagi during a ceremony for presentation of Bharat Ratna at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

10/13
Bharat%20Ratna%20presentation%20ceremony
Bharat Ratna presentation ceremony | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ram Nath Thakur, son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, as the latter arrives to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of his father during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

11/13
BJP%20press%20conference
BJP press conference | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a press conference at BJP office in Mumbai.

12/13
Archana%20Patil%20Chakurkar%20joins%20BJP
Archana Patil Chakurkar joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil's daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar joins BJP in presence of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, in Mumbai.

13/13
Gajendra%20Singh%20Shekhawat%20files%20nomination%20for%20LS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files nomination for LS | Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat files his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

