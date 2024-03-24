National

Day In Pics: March 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 24, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Photo: PTI

AAP workers and supporters raise slogans during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, at ITO in New Delhi.

1/8
Prep%20for%20Holika%20Dahan%20in%20Patna
Prep for Holika Dahan in Patna Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women perform rituals in preparation of 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna.

Advertisement

2/8
Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP leaders burn an effigy during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

3/8
Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Raman Bhalla during his visit to a temple, in Jammu.

4/8
Atishi%20Singh%20addresses%20press
Atishi Singh addresses press Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's first direction from ED custody on running the city government during a press conference, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/8
Congress%20leader%20Lal%20Singh
Congress leader Lal Singh Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newly joined Congress leader Lal Singh during an interview with PTI, at his residence in Kathua district.

Advertisement

6/8
Nausena%20Bhawan%20in%20Delhi
Nausena Bhawan in Delhi Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Newly-built 'Nausena Bhawan' of the Indian Navy, at Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.

Advertisement

7/8
Lymphatic%20Filariasis%20in%20Bihar
Lymphatic Filariasis in Bihar Photo: PTI/Uzmi Athar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Zohra Begum, a Lymphatic Filariasis patient, shows her leg to a social worker who spreads awareness about prevention of the disease and growth of mosquitoes, at Sher village in Gopalganj district.

8/8
AAP%20protest%20at%20ITO%20in%20Delhi
AAP protest at ITO in Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AAP workers and supporters raise slogans during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, at ITO in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra