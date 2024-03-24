Day In Pics: March 24, 2024

AAP workers and supporters raise slogans during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, at ITO in New Delhi.
Women perform rituals in preparation of 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna.
BJP leaders burn an effigy during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
Congress candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Raman Bhalla during his visit to a temple, in Jammu.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's first direction from ED custody on running the city government during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Newly joined Congress leader Lal Singh during an interview with PTI, at his residence in Kathua district.
Newly-built 'Nausena Bhawan' of the Indian Navy, at Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.
Zohra Begum, a Lymphatic Filariasis patient, shows her leg to a social worker who spreads awareness about prevention of the disease and growth of mosquitoes, at Sher village in Gopalganj district.
