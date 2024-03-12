National

Day In Pics: March 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 12, 2024

March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Photo: PTI

College students protest against CAA a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.

Security after CAA rules notified Photo: PTI
Security personnel stand guard outside the Assam Legislative Assembly a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in Guwahati.

ED raid at Congress'' Amba Prasad residence Photo: PTI
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan stands guard inside the premises of Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conduct a raid in connection with multiple cases, in Ranchi.

Foundation stone laying of various railway projects Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla at a programme during the foundation stone laying of various railway projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, at railway station in Bhopal.

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey with teammates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan Photo: AP/PTI
Muslim worshippers, reflected in a glass window, offer a prayer during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Yeni Camii or New Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts.

BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Photo: AP/PTI
Holger Rune, of Denmark, celebrates winning his match against Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif.

PM Modi in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying of various projects, in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are also seen.

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train Photo: PTI
Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a video conference from Ahmedabad, at the Dehradun Railway Station.

Protest after Centre implemented CAA Photo: PTI
Activists of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) stage a protest after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Guwahati.

Security tightened after CAA rules notified Photo: PTI/N. Victor Singh
Security personnel stand guard a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, at Jamia in New Delhi.

AIADMK protest Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party workers form a human chain during their protest demanding control over drug supply, in Chennai.

Celebration after CAA implementation Photo: PTI
Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists celebrate after the Centre notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Jammu.

PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad.

PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram Photo: PTI
Gathering during the inauguration of the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad.Agra: Muslims offer prayers at a dargah behind Taj Mahal before observing the first day of Ramadan, in Agra, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ramadan festival Photo: PTI
Muslims offer prayers at a dargah behind Taj Mahal before observing the first day of Ramadan, in Agra.

India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding Photo: PTI
India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at Suzuki Motor Gujarat after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

Security after Centre implemented CAA Photo: PTI/N. Victor Singh
Security personnel stand guard a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in front of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

6 dead, 10 injured after a trolley rammed into marriage procession Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang meets the injured of a road accident that took place in Raisen's district when a trolley collided with a marriage procession, at Bhopal AIIMS. Six people were killed and and 10 others sustained injuries in the accident.

Inauguration of Delhi''s first engineered landfill at Tehkhand Photo: PTI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of UT's first engineered landfill at Tehkhand, in New Delhi.

PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and the launch the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad.

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai vs Vidarbha Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai's Musheer Khan celebrates his century during the third day of the Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Protest over water crisis in Bengaluru Photo: PTI
Women protest against the Karnataka government over ongoing water crisis and Cauvery water dispute, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Protest over water crisis in Bengaluru Photo: PTI
Women protest against the Karnataka government over ongoing water crisis and Cauvery water dispute, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Security after centre notified CAA rules Photo: PTI
Security personnel conduct a flag march, a day after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Meerut.

Celebrations after Centre implemented CAA Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva with Hindu and Sikh migrants celebrate after the Centre notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in New Delhi.

Holi celebrations Photo: PTI
Children dressed as Radha and Krishna celebrate Holi, in Nadia.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) stage a protest, a day after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Madras University, in Chennai.

Tibetan National Uprising Day celebrations Photo: PTI
Members of the Tibetan community during a rally to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day, in Dehradun.

Celebration after centre notified CAA rules Photo: PTI
BJP workers celebrate after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Nagpur.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules Photo: PTI
Leaders of Left Democratic Front (LDF) stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijay Wadettiwar addressing media Photo: PTI
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai and other leaders addresses a press conference after a meeting, at Congress office, in Mumbai.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Photo: PTI
Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty interacts with students during distribution of school textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 'Adivasi Nyay Sammelan' during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Nandurbar.

Protest after centre notified CAA rules Photo: PTI
Guwahati: Activists of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) stage a protest after the central government notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Guwahati.

