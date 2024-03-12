Day In Pics: March 12, 2024

Gathering during the inauguration of the re-developed Kochrab Ashram and launches the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad.Agra: Muslims offer prayers at a dargah behind Taj Mahal before observing the first day of Ramadan, in Agra, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)