Day In Pics: June 06, 2024

INDIA bloc leaders meeting in Delhi Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav meets DMK chief MK Stalin at the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting, in New Delhi.

06/06/2024 02:31 PM National Protest on Operation Blue Star anniversary
06/06/2024 02:31 PM National Protest on Operation Blue Star anniversary Photo: PTI

Amritsar: Activists from various Sikh organisations hold placards and shout slogans at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar.

BJP felicitation ceremony in Ranchi
BJP felicitation ceremony in Ranchi Photo: PTI

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi with newly elected BJP MPs during a felicitation ceremony, in Ranchi.

BJP protest march in Bengaluru
BJP protest march in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Opposition leader in Assembly R Ashoka, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra and party MLAs and MPs during a protest march outside Raj Bhavan demanding the resignation of ST Minister B Nagendra in Bengaluru. Nagendra, a four-time MLA, is allegedly involved in the illegal transfer of Rs 187.3 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation to corporates.

Shivaji Maharajs coronation
Shivaji Maharaj's coronation Photo: PTI

Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Congress MP Praniti Shinde and others during the anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation in Solapur, Maharashtra.

NDA Meeting at PMs residence
NDA Meeting at PM's residence Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PM's residence, in New Delhi.

Mohan Yadav at a cleanliness drive
Mohan Yadav at a cleanliness drive Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav takes part in a cleanliness drive during 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan campaign' at the Lower Lake, in Bhopal.

Vat Savitri Puja in Bhopal
Vat Savitri Puja in Bhopal Photo: PTI

Hindu married women perform rituals near a banyan tree on ‘Vat Savitri Puja’, in Bhopal.

Dust storm in Patna
Dust storm in Patna Photo: PTI

People cover themselves during a dust storm, in Patna.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony
Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony Photo: PTI

I&B Secretary, Sanjay Jaju along with CEO, Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi, Akashvani DG Maushumi Chakravarty and Doordarshan DG Kanchan Prasad reviews the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.

