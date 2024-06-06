Day In Pics: June 06, 2024

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav meets DMK chief MK Stalin at the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting, in New Delhi.
Amritsar: Activists from various Sikh organisations hold placards and shout slogans at the Golden Temple on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar.
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi with newly elected BJP MPs during a felicitation ceremony, in Ranchi.
Opposition leader in Assembly R Ashoka, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra and party MLAs and MPs during a protest march outside Raj Bhavan demanding the resignation of ST Minister B Nagendra in Bengaluru. Nagendra, a four-time MLA, is allegedly involved in the illegal transfer of Rs 187.3 crore from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation to corporates.
Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Congress MP Praniti Shinde and others during the anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation in Solapur, Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President J P Nadda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at PM's residence, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav takes part in a cleanliness drive during 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan campaign' at the Lower Lake, in Bhopal.
Hindu married women perform rituals near a banyan tree on ‘Vat Savitri Puja’, in Bhopal.
People cover themselves during a dust storm, in Patna.
I&B Secretary, Sanjay Jaju along with CEO, Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi, Akashvani DG Maushumi Chakravarty and Doordarshan DG Kanchan Prasad reviews the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi.