Day In Pics: July 29, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 29, 2024

Weather: Rain in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Boatmen wait on their boats as it rains, in Srinagar. The rain ended a long dry spell, bringing relief to the people who were reeling under scorching heat for over a month with mercury setting over five degrees above seasonal average.

BJP protest over IAS aspirants death
BJP protest over IAS aspirants death | Photo: PTI

Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest outside AAP office over Delhi coaching centre drowning incident, in New Delhi.

Kanwariyas vandalise police vehicle
Kanwariyas vandalise police vehicle | Photo: PTI

Kanwariyas vandalise a police vehicle that hit one of Shiva devotees on the Meerut Road, in Ghaziabad.

Paris Olympics 2024: Bhajan Kaur during team archery quarterfinal
Paris Olympics 2024: Bhajan Kaur during team archery quarterfinal | Photo: Rebecca Blackwell via PTI

India's Bhajan Kaur in action during team archery quarterfinal match between India and the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar
Anti-encroachment drive in Old Rajinder Nagar | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Police personnel stand guard during an anti-encroachment drive by MCD in Old Rajinder Nagar, after three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre due to drowning, in New Delhi.

Road caved in after rain in Delhi
Road caved in after rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

A portion of Aurobindo Marg caved in after monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi.

International Tiger Day
International Tiger Day | Photo: PTI

School students wearing tiger face masks take part in a programme to raise awareness for tiger conservation, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, in Bengaluru.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Shooting
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Shooting | Photo: EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV VIA PTI

Ramita Jindal of India in action during the 10m Air Rifle Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux.

Japan hosts Quad foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo
Japan hosts Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Tokyo | Photo: EPA-EFE/RODRIGO REYES MARIN / POOL VIA PTI

(L-R) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a group photo at the Japan's prime minister office in Tokyo, Japan.

Special Lok Adalat in Delhi
Special Lok Adalat in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with Justice JB Pardiwala and noted lawyer Kapil Sibal during a special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.

Landslide in Karnataka
Landslide in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Indian Navy personnel conduct a search operation for missing people following a landslide, in Uttara Kannada district.

Launch of HP Advanced AI Laptops
Launch of HP Advanced AI Laptops | Photo: PTI

Vineeth Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India during the launch of HP Advanced AI Laptops, in Bengaluru.

Congress protest against price hike of commodities
Congress protest against price hike of commodities | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Congress activists carrying vegetables participate in a protest against price hike of vegetables and necessary commodioties, in Kolkata.

Protest in MCD House over IAS aspirants death
Protest in MCD House over IAS aspirants death | Photo: PTI

BJP Councillors protest inside the MCD House over the death of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar area, in New Delhi.

Paris Olympics 2024: Shooting
Paris Olympics 2024: Shooting | Photo: PTI

India's shooter Arjun Babuta competes in men’s 10m air rifle final round, at the Summer Olympics Games 2024, in Paris.

