Day In Pics: July 29, 2024

Boatmen wait on their boats as it rains, in Srinagar. The rain ended a long dry spell, bringing relief to the people who were reeling under scorching heat for over a month with mercury setting over five degrees above seasonal average.
Police use water cannon to disperse BJP workers during their protest outside AAP office over Delhi coaching centre drowning incident, in New Delhi.
Kanwariyas vandalise a police vehicle that hit one of Shiva devotees on the Meerut Road, in Ghaziabad.
India's Bhajan Kaur in action during team archery quarterfinal match between India and the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Police personnel stand guard during an anti-encroachment drive by MCD in Old Rajinder Nagar, after three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre due to drowning, in New Delhi.
A portion of Aurobindo Marg caved in after monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi.
School students wearing tiger face masks take part in a programme to raise awareness for tiger conservation, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, in Bengaluru.
Ramita Jindal of India in action during the 10m Air Rifle Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux.
(L-R) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a group photo at the Japan's prime minister office in Tokyo, Japan.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with Justice JB Pardiwala and noted lawyer Kapil Sibal during a special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.
Indian Navy personnel conduct a search operation for missing people following a landslide, in Uttara Kannada district.
Vineeth Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India during the launch of HP Advanced AI Laptops, in Bengaluru.
Congress activists carrying vegetables participate in a protest against price hike of vegetables and necessary commodioties, in Kolkata.
BJP Councillors protest inside the MCD House over the death of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar area, in New Delhi.
India's shooter Arjun Babuta competes in men’s 10m air rifle final round, at the Summer Olympics Games 2024, in Paris.