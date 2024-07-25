Day In Pics: July 25, 2024

Locals being evacuated due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rains, in Pune district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, forecasting continued downpours in the district.
President Droupadi Murmu interacts with Class 9 students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President's Estate, on the issue of global warming while also suggesting ways for environment conservation, in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others pay tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee on his birth anniversary, at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lays a wreath on the mortal remains of martyr Naik Dilwar Khan, who laid down his life in the line of duty during an anti-terror operation in Kupwara.
A man rides a bicycle while holding an umbrella during rain, at Jangpura area, in New Delhi.
French policemen patrol amid preparations for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France. About 30,000 police officers and gendarmes are deployed to ensure the security of the Summer Olympics. Security perimeters have been established along the Seine river and the Olympic sites.
Former Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Barsha Rai (Retd) on her way during a 160-km run from Srinagar to Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Vehicles in a traffic jam during rain, in Noida.
A DSS activist ploughs an area during rain as part of a protest demanding the development of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand, in Chikkamagaluru.