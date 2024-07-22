Day In Pics: July 22, 2024

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists stage a protest demanding re-conduct of the NEET exam, in New Delhi.
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat holds pla cards during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Army personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Gundha area of Rajouri district.
People amid monsoon rains, near Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Bangladeshi nationals come out of a Kolkata-Dhaka bus on their arrival, in Kolkata.
Congress MLAs stage a protest outside the Bihar Assembly during the state Legislative Monsoon session, in Patna.
Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference ahead of the team's Sri Lanka tour, in Mumbai.
A devotee offers prayers at a Lord Shiva temple on the first Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Amritsar.
TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti arrives during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meets AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in New Delhi.
Bihar Pradesh Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade members during a protest march towards Raj Bhawan over alleged harassment of Dalits and Mahadalits people, criminal incidents, rising inflation and other issues, in Patna.