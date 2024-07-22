National

Day In Pics: July 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 22, 2024

RE-NEET protest in Delhi Photo: PTI

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists stage a protest demanding re-conduct of the NEET exam, in New Delhi.

1/10
Parliament session
Parliament session Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat holds pla cards during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi.

2/10
Security forces encounter with terrorists in Rajouri
Security forces encounter with terrorists in Rajouri Photo: PTI

Army personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Gundha area of Rajouri district.

3/10
Weather: Monsoon rains in Delhi
Weather: Monsoon rains in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People amid monsoon rains, near Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

4/10
Bangladeshi nationals arrive in Kolkata
Bangladeshi nationals arrive in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bangladeshi nationals come out of a Kolkata-Dhaka bus on their arrival, in Kolkata.

5/10
Congress protest outside Bihar Assembly
Congress protest outside Bihar Assembly Photo: PTI

Congress MLAs stage a protest outside the Bihar Assembly during the state Legislative Monsoon session, in Patna.

6/10
BCCI press conference
BCCI press conference Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference ahead of the team's Sri Lanka tour, in Mumbai.

7/10
First Monday of Shravan
First Monday of Shravan Photo: PTI

A devotee offers prayers at a Lord Shiva temple on the first Monday of the holy month of 'Shravan', in Amritsar.

8/10
TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti
TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

TDP MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti arrives during the first day of the Parliament session, in New Delhi.

9/10
Revanth Reddy meets Priyanka Gandhi
Revanth Reddy meets Priyanka Gandhi Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meets AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in New Delhi.

10/10
Congress Seva Dal oung Brigade protest
Congress Seva Dal oung Brigade protest Photo: PTI

Bihar Pradesh Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade members during a protest march towards Raj Bhawan over alleged harassment of Dalits and Mahadalits people, criminal incidents, rising inflation and other issues, in Patna.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  3. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  4. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  5. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Centre Rules Out Special Status For Bihar; Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order Stayed By SC
  2. Day In Pics: July 22, 2024
  3. Madhya Pradesh HC To Hear Bhojshala Dispute Case Only After SC Order Comes In
  4. Airbus Shortlists 8 Sites For H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In India
  5. Assam: Court Convicts APSC Chairman, 31 Others In Cash-For-Job Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
World News
  1. Biden's Exit, Renewed Support And Protests To 'Welcome' Israeli PM Netanyahu To The US
  2. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  3. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  4. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  5. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Indian Cricket Team Departs For Sri Lanka For ODI, T20I Series
  5. India News LIVE: Centre Rules Out Special Status For Bihar; Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order Stayed By SC
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today