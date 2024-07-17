National

Day In Pics: July 17, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 17, 2024

Bajrang Dal protest in Jammu Photo: PTI

Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, in Jammu.

Weather: Flood in Gorakhpur
Weather: Flood in Gorakhpur Photo: PTI

An area is seen submerged in floodwater, in Gorakhpur.

CM Shinde in Maharashtras Solapur
CM Shinde in Maharashtra's Solapur Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and wife Lata Eknath Shinde offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Devshayani Ekadashi’ at a temple at Pandharpur, in Solapur district.

Muharram in Satara
Muharram in Satara Photo: PTI

Devotees take part in a Muharram procession at Karad, in Satara district.

Heavy security after terrorist attack in JK
Heavy security after terrorist attack in JK Photo: PTI

A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district.

Accident in Chamoli
Accident in Chamoli Photo: PTI

An injured being helped after a vehicle overturned on the Badrinath National Highway near Marwari in Chamoli district.

Muharram procession in Kolkata
Muharram procession in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Muslim women touch a horse, that symbolises the horse that carried Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala, during a 10th Muharram procession, in Kolkata.

CRPF dogs Vast and Denby at Paris Olympics
CRPF dogs Vast and Denby at Paris Olympics Photo: PTI

CRPF dogs Vast and Denby along with their handlers. They are part of the 10 canine teams that have landed in France for providing security to various venues for the Paris Olympics beginning from July 26.

Haryana Maange Hisaab campaign
Haryana Maange Hisaab campaign Photo: PTI

Congress leader Deepender S Hooda during a foot march under the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign, in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.

Security near Doda encounter site
Security near Doda encounter site Photo: PTI

Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the site of a recent terrorist encounter, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Exercise Pitch Black 2024
Exercise Pitch Black 2024 Photo: PTI

IAF Flyboys in action during the first week of Exercise Pitch Black 2024, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at their Base Darwin, Australia.

