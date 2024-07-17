Day In Pics: July 17, 2024

Members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal burn an effigy during a protest against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, in Jammu.
An area is seen submerged in floodwater, in Gorakhpur.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and wife Lata Eknath Shinde offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Devshayani Ekadashi’ at a temple at Pandharpur, in Solapur district.
Devotees take part in a Muharram procession at Karad, in Satara district.
A security official checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night, in Doda district.
An injured being helped after a vehicle overturned on the Badrinath National Highway near Marwari in Chamoli district.
Muslim women touch a horse, that symbolises the horse that carried Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala, during a 10th Muharram procession, in Kolkata.
CRPF dogs Vast and Denby along with their handlers. They are part of the 10 canine teams that have landed in France for providing security to various venues for the Paris Olympics beginning from July 26.
Congress leader Deepender S Hooda during a foot march under the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign, in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana.
Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the site of a recent terrorist encounter, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
IAF Flyboys in action during the first week of Exercise Pitch Black 2024, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at their Base Darwin, Australia.