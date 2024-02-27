Day In Pics: February 27, 2024

BJP MLAs stage a protest demanding a CBI probe into Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exam paper leak, during the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi.
BJP MLAs before casting their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a two-day workshop under the National Education Policy 2020, at Sarojini Naidu Girls Post Graduate College, in Bhopal district.
Advertisement
Preparations underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, at Madappur in Tiruppur district.
Advertisement
Models at a fashion show during the Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
RLD MLAs before casting their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha election, in Lucknow.
Six Indian fishermen being repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur addresses the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' national conclave, in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses 'Viksit Bharat@2047' national conclave, in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Singh Patel with Apna Dal (S) MLAs before casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
BJP MLA K. Gopalaiah casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputies Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary during the Budget session of the State Assembly, in Patna.