National

Day In Pics: February 27, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 27, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 27, 2024

Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly Photo: PTI

BJP MLAs stage a protest demanding a CBI probe into Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exam paper leak, during the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly, in Ranchi.

1/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
BJP MLAs before casting their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

2/15
Mangubhai Patel & Mohan Yadav
Mangubhai Patel & Mohan Yadav Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a two-day workshop under the National Education Policy 2020, at Sarojini Naidu Girls Post Graduate College, in Bhopal district.

3/15
Preparations for PM''s event in Tiruppur
Preparations for PM''s event in Tiruppur Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Preparations underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, at Madappur in Tiruppur district.

4/15
Bharat Tex 2024
Bharat Tex 2024 Photo: PTI
Models at a fashion show during the Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

5/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
RLD MLAs before casting their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

6/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leaves after casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha election, in Lucknow.

7/15
Indian fishermen repatriated from SL to Chennai
Indian fishermen repatriated from SL to Chennai Photo: PTI
Six Indian fishermen being repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai.

8/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

9/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI
Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

10/15
Viksit Bharat@2047 conclave
Viksit Bharat@2047 conclave Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur addresses the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' national conclave, in New Delhi.

11/15
Viksit Bharat@2047 conclave
Viksit Bharat@2047 conclave Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses 'Viksit Bharat@2047' national conclave, in New Delhi.

12/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Singh Patel with Apna Dal (S) MLAs before casting his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

13/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

14/15
Rajya Sabha elections
Rajya Sabha elections Photo: PTI
BJP MLA K. Gopalaiah casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

15/15
Budget session of Bihar Assembly
Budget session of Bihar Assembly Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputies Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary during the Budget session of the State Assembly, in Patna.

