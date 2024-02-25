Day In Pics: February 25, 2024

Women devotees offer prayers before lighting the fire during the Attukal Pongala festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Participants respond to Chief Minister Manohar Lal and criketer Shikahar Dhawan (unseen) during the Gurugram Marathon 2024, in Gurugram.
Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey joins BJP in presence of UP Dy CM Brajesh Pandey and other BJP leaders, in New Delhi.
Participants during the Gurugram Marathon 2024, in Gurugram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President CR Patil during dedication of the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, in Dwarka, Gujarat.
A view of Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge.
Participants run during the New Delhi Marathon 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
First place finisher Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, center, celebrates while posing with his team after a men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race in Olympic Valley, California.
Smoke rises after the U.S.-led airstrikes on hit targets in Sanaa, Yemen. The strikes on Saturday answer a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
A worker at a bee farm on the outskirts of Jammu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.
Farmers along with family members stage a protest during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.
People welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Jamnagar.
Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and bollywood actor Soha Ali during the inauguration of New Delhi Marathon 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.
An elephant herd in Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh.
AP workers burn an effigy during a protest on the issue of water bills, in New Delhi.
Fire fighters douse the a which broke out in a slum at eastern metropolitan bypass, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with devotees at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a party workers meeting in Jammu.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with sister and party leader Priyanka Vadra during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Aligarh.