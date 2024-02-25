National

Day In Pics: February 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 25, 2024

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 25, 2024

Attukal Pongala Festival | Photo: PTI

Women devotees offer prayers before lighting the fire during the Attukal Pongala festival, in Thiruvananthapuram.

1/23
Gurugram Marathon 2024
Gurugram Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Participants respond to Chief Minister Manohar Lal and criketer Shikahar Dhawan (unseen) during the Gurugram Marathon 2024, in Gurugram.

2/23
Ritesh Pandey joins BJP
Ritesh Pandey joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishor
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey joins BJP in presence of UP Dy CM Brajesh Pandey and other BJP leaders, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
3/23
Gurugram Marathon 2024
Gurugram Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Participants during the Gurugram Marathon 2024, in Gurugram.

Advertisement
4/23
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President CR Patil during dedication of the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island, in Dwarka, Gujarat.

Advertisement
5/23
Sudarshan Setu
Sudarshan Setu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A view of Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge that will connect Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge.

Advertisement
6/23
New Delhi Marathon 2024
New Delhi Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI/ Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Participants run during the New Delhi Marathon 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

7/23
Men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race
Men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

First place finisher Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, center, celebrates while posing with his team after a men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race in Olympic Valley, California.

8/23
Smoke rises after the U.S.-led airstrikes
Smoke rises after the U.S.-led airstrikes | Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smoke rises after the U.S.-led airstrikes on hit targets in Sanaa, Yemen. The strikes on Saturday answer a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

9/23
Bee farm in Jammu
Bee farm in Jammu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A worker at a bee farm on the outskirts of Jammu.

10/23
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.

11/23
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers along with family members stage a protest during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.

12/23
PM Modi in Jamnagar
PM Modi in Jamnagar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Jamnagar.

13/23
New Delhi Marathon 2024
New Delhi Marathon 2024 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, former cricketer Irfan Pathan and bollywood actor Soha Ali during the inauguration of New Delhi Marathon 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

14/23
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.

15/23
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march
Farmers' Delhi Chalo march | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district.

16/23
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.

17/23
Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve
Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An elephant herd in Udanti Sitanadi tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh.

18/23
AAP workers protest over water bill issue
AAP workers protest over water bill issue | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AP workers burn an effigy during a protest on the issue of water bills, in New Delhi.

19/23
Fire in Kolkata
Fire in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Fire fighters douse the a which broke out in a slum at eastern metropolitan bypass, in Kolkata.

20/23
PM Modi in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with devotees at the Beyt Dwarkadhish temple, in Dwarka, Gujarat.

21/23
Bee farm in Jammu
Bee farm in Jammu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A worker at a bee farm on the outskirts of Jammu.

22/23
Mehbooba Mufti at party meeting
Mehbooba Mufti at party meeting | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during a party workers meeting in Jammu.

23/23
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'' in Aligarh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'' in Aligarh | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with sister and party leader Priyanka Vadra during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Aligarh.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement