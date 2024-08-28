Day In Pics: August 28, 2024

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during TMC Chhatra Parishad (Students' wing) foundation day celebrations, in Kolkata.
NCP (SP) workers stage a protest against the Maharashtra government and contractor Jaydeep Apte following the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg, in Navi Mumbai.
Junior doctors take part in a protest rally against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja inspects a flood affected area following heavy rains, in Jamnagar.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta along with other party MLAs addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
A partially submerged market area following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara.
Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during the inauguration of the 150 state-of-the-art luxury buses with seat and sleeper, in Chennai.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chile Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, in New Delhi.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a roadshow ahead of the state assembly elections, in Narayangarh.
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks during the TMC Chhatra Parishad (Students' wing) foundation day celebrations, in Kolkata.
Women make cuisines to sell online as part of the Goa government's CHAVAT-E-BAZAAR initiative.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) office, in Mohali.
BJP workers protest against their leadership after the party released the first list of candidates for the J&K Assembly elections, outside party office in Jammu.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presents the Citizenship certificate to Joseph Pereira under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2024. Pereira, originally of Goan descent, migrated to Pakistan before the Liberation of Goa.
Police stop unemployed physical teachers as they stage Vidhan Sabha gherao for their demands during ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly, in Shimla.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan during a meeting with actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi, at the Governor's residence in Pondicherry.
BRS leader K Kavitha with her brother and party leader K T Rama Rao, at the party office in New Delhi.