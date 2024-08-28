National

Day In Pics: August 28, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 28, 2024

Mamata Banerjee during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during TMC Chhatra Parishad (Students' wing) foundation day celebrations, in Kolkata.

Protest against Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse
Protest against Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Photo: PTI

NCP (SP) workers stage a protest against the Maharashtra government and contractor Jaydeep Apte following the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg, in Navi Mumbai.

Protest over Kolkata trainee doctors murder
Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor's murder | Photo: PTI

Junior doctors take part in a protest rally against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Rivaba Jadeja inspects flood affected area
Rivaba Jadeja inspects flood affected area | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja inspects a flood affected area following heavy rains, in Jamnagar.

BJP MLAs press conference in Delhi
BJP MLAs' press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta along with other party MLAs addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Weather: Rains in Gujarat
Weather: Rains in Gujarat | Photo: PTI

A partially submerged market area following heavy rainfall, in Vadodara.

Udhayanidhi Stalin during the inauguration of luxury buses
Udhayanidhi Stalin during the inauguration of luxury buses | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin during the inauguration of the 150 state-of-the-art luxury buses with seat and sleeper, in Chennai.

Jaishankar meets Chile Foreign Minister
Jaishankar meets Chile Foreign Minister | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chile Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren, in New Delhi.

Nayab Singh Saini holds a roadshow
Nayab Singh Saini holds a roadshow | Photo: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a roadshow ahead of the state assembly elections, in Narayangarh.

Abhishek Banerjee speaks during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day
Abhishek Banerjee speaks during TMC Chhatra Parishad foundation day | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks during the TMC Chhatra Parishad (Students' wing) foundation day celebrations, in Kolkata.

Goa governments CHAVAT-E-BAZAAR initiative
Goa government's CHAVAT-E-BAZAAR initiative | Photo: PTI

Women make cuisines to sell online as part of the Goa government's CHAVAT-E-BAZAAR initiative.

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Anti-Narcotics Task Force office
Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Anti-Narcotics Task Force office | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) office, in Mohali.

BJP workers protest against party leadership
BJP workers protest against party leadership | Photo: PTI

BJP workers protest against their leadership after the party released the first list of candidates for the J&K Assembly elections, outside party office in Jammu.

Citizenship certificate under CAA
Citizenship certificate under CAA | Photo: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presents the Citizenship certificate to Joseph Pereira under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2024. Pereira, originally of Goan descent, migrated to Pakistan before the Liberation of Goa.

Protest in Shimla
Protest in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Police stop unemployed physical teachers as they stage Vidhan Sabha gherao for their demands during ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly, in Shimla.

Vijay Sethupathi meets Puducherry LG
Vijay Sethupathi meets Puducherry LG | Photo: PTI

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan during a meeting with actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi, at the Governor's residence in Pondicherry.

K Kavitha and K T Rama Rao in Delhi
K Kavitha and K T Rama Rao in Delhi | Photo: PTI

BRS leader K Kavitha with her brother and party leader K T Rama Rao, at the party office in New Delhi.

