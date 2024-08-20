Day In Pics: August 20, 2024

Traffic jam on the waterlogged Vikas Marg after heavy monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim during the latter's ceremonial reception, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, amid monsoon rain, at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.
A man rides a scooter on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains, in Hyderabad.
A rickshaw-puller rides past a wall bearing graffiti themed on the recent anti-government protests, in Dhaka University area in Dhaka.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pays floral tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai along with senior leaders pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai.