Day In Pics: August 08, 2024

A man lifts his cycle after it well on a waterlogged road following rains, in Gurugram.
India's Aman reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarterfinal match against Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated during the inauguration of the annual Independence Day flower show which this year pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru.
Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala during their engagement ceremony.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi.
A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. The Dorothy's Seat collapsed Tuesday night, Aug. 7, 2024, following a landslide.
INDIA alliance members walkout of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly after their demand for 50 per cent reservation in private medical colleges for Puducherry students were not met, in Pondicherry.
Security personnel keep vigil as a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to meet various political parties to take feedback in view of the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir at SKICC, in Srinagar.
A participant surfs during the annual Covelong Point Classic Surf festival 2024 at Kovalam on the outskirts of Chennai.
India's Anshu competes with USA's Helen Maroulis during women's freestyle 57kg wrestling pre-quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Director General of National Disaster Response Force Piyush Anand along with officials and soldiers inspects rescue operations in the landslide affected areas of Wayanad.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses her condolences on the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at his residence, in Kolkata. Bhattacharjee passed away Thursday morning after a prolonged illness.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
LoP Rahul Gandhi with other Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar during the inauguration of the 5 day India International Jewellery Show (IIJS - 2024) organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in Mumbai.
Restoration work underway after a goods train derailed, in Bhiwani.