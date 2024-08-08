National

Day In Pics: August 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 08, 2024

Weather: Rains in Gurugram | Photo: PTI

A man lifts his cycle after it well on a waterlogged road following rains, in Gurugram.

Paris Olympics: Wrestling
Paris Olympics: Wrestling | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Aman reacts after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling quarterfinal match against Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru
Annual Independence Day flower show in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being felicitated during the inauguration of the annual Independence Day flower show which this year pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar and his work at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bengaluru.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged | Photo: PTI

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala during their engagement ceremony.

Uddhav Thackeray meets Sunita Kejriwal
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sunita Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in New Delhi.

Nainitals Dorothys Seat collapses
Nainital's Dorothy's Seat collapses | Photo: PTI

A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. The Dorothy's Seat collapsed Tuesday night, Aug. 7, 2024, following a landslide.

INDIA alliance members walkout of the Puducherry Assembly
INDIA alliance members walkout of the Puducherry Assembly | Photo: PTI

INDIA alliance members walkout of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly after their demand for 50 per cent reservation in private medical colleges for Puducherry students were not met, in Pondicherry.

Election Commission team in Srinagar
Election Commission team in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel keep vigil as a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to meet various political parties to take feedback in view of the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir at SKICC, in Srinagar.

Annual Covelong Surf festival
Annual Covelong Surf festival | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

A participant surfs during the annual Covelong Point Classic Surf festival 2024 at Kovalam on the outskirts of Chennai.

Paris Olympics: Wrestling
Paris Olympics: Wrestling | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Anshu competes with USA's Helen Maroulis during women's freestyle 57kg wrestling pre-quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

NDRFs rescue op in Wayanad
NDRF's rescue op in Wayanad | Photo: PTI

Director General of National Disaster Response Force Piyush Anand along with officials and soldiers inspects rescue operations in the landslide affected areas of Wayanad.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expresses her condolences on the demise of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at his residence, in Kolkata. Bhattacharjee passed away Thursday morning after a prolonged illness.

Atishi PC
Atishi PC | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

Monsoon Session of Parliament
Monsoon Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

LoP Rahul Gandhi with other Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Gaurav Gogoi during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Manushi Chhillar at an event in Mumbai
Manushi Chhillar at an event in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar during the inauguration of the 5 day India International Jewellery Show (IIJS - 2024) organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in Mumbai.

Goods train derails in Bhiwani
Goods train derails in Bhiwani | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after a goods train derailed, in Bhiwani.

