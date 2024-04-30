National

Day In Pics: April 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 30, 2024

Labour Day eve | Photo: PTI

Labourers work at a brick factory on the eve of Labour Day, in Patna.

1/27
Ramdev and Balkrishna appear before SC
Ramdev and Balkrishna appear before SC | Photo: PTI

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and co-founder Baba Ramdev arrive to appear before the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.

2/27
Sadhguru in Siem Reap
Sadhguru in Siem Reap | Photo: PTI

Cambodian PM Hun Manet welcomes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

3/27
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi receives Guard of Honour
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi receives Guard of Honour | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (L) shakes hands with outgoing Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar during a guard of honour ceremony before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief, at the South Block in New Delhi.

4/27
Gurinder Dhillon joins Congress
Gurinder Dhillon joins Congress | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Devender Yadav with newly joined party leader and former Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at AICC office, in New Delhi.

5/27
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi receives Guard of Honour
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi receives Guard of Honour | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi takes blessings of his mother Rajni Tripathi during a guard of honour ceremony before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief, at the South Block in New Delhi.

6/27
Bansuri Swarajs nomination filing
Bansuri Swaraj's nomination filing | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva are also seen.

7/27
Bansuri Swarajs nomination filing
Bansuri Swaraj's nomination filing | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

8/27
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Madha, Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.

9/27
Labour Day eve
Labour Day eve | Photo: PTI

Labourers work at a brick factory on the eve of Labour Day, in Patna.

10/27
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed | Photo: PTI

Stranded passengers at a bus depot after Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslides in Ramban area, in Jammu.

11/27
Assam Rifles intercepts arms haul
Assam Rifles intercepts arms haul | Photo: PTI

Arms on display after Assam Riffles intercepted an arms haul near the Indo-Myanmar Border, in Mon district, Nagaland. The operation by Assam Rifles on April 29, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 11 Mortar tubes, 10 Pistols, 198 Hand Held Radio Sets & more.

12/27
Man drowns in a nullah
Man drowns in a nullah | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a 42-year-old man drowned into a nullah following flash floods, triggered by heavy rains in Gadi-Garh area of Jammu.

13/27
Varsha Gaikwad candidate file nominations
Varsha Gaikwad candidate file nominations | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

INDIA alliance candidate Varsha Gaikwad during a rally before filing her nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

14/27
Rahul Gandhi campaigns in MP
Rahul Gandhi campaigns in MP | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

15/27
NSUI protest against Prajwal Revanna
NSUI protest against Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

NSUI members burn a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru.

16/27
Mahila Congress protest in Hubballi
Mahila Congress protest in Hubballi | Photo: PTI

Mahila Congress members with party MLA and other leaders during a protest against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on his alleged involvement in sexual abuse, in Hubballi.

17/27
Police van catches fire
Police van catches fire | Photo: PTI

Firefighters try to douse the flames after a police van carrying women prisoners caught fire outside Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow. All the female prisoners were safely evacuated, according to officials.

18/27
Youth Congress protest in Bengaluru
Youth Congress protest in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Indian Youth Congress President B V Srinivas with other members raises slogans against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on his alleged involvement in sexual abuse, in Bengaluru.

19/27
Landslide in Ramban
Landslide in Ramban | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway after landslide on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ingni Ramsoo in Ramban district.

20/27
Aaditya Thackeray with Shiv Sena candidtes
Aaditya Thackeray with Shiv Sena candidtes | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) laeder Aaditya Thackeray attends party candidate from North East Mumbai Sanjay Patil's nomination filing rally, in Mumbai.

21/27
Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann addresses the media after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail, in New Delhi.

22/27
Bansuri Swarajs nomination filing
Bansuri Swaraj's nomination filing | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva are also seen.

23/27
Jharkhand class 12th results
Jharkhand class 12th results | Photo: PTI

Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th results by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), in Ranchi.

24/27
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Latur, Maharashtra.

25/27
Weather: Hot day in Lucknow
Weather: Hot day in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Women cover their head to shield themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Lucknow.

26/27
JD(S) Core Committee meeting
JD(S) Core Committee meeting | Photo: PTI

JD(S) Karnataka President HD Kumaraswami with party's Core Committee President J T Devegowda and other leaders during a meeting of the committee, in Hubballi.

27/27
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra
PM Modi campaigns in Maharashtra | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dharashiv, Maharashtra.

