Day In Pics: April 30, 2024

Labourers work at a brick factory on the eve of Labour Day, in Patna.
Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and co-founder Baba Ramdev arrive to appear before the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Cambodian PM Hun Manet welcomes Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
Advertisement
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (L) shakes hands with outgoing Navy Chief Adm R. Hari Kumar during a guard of honour ceremony before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief, at the South Block in New Delhi.
Congress leader Devender Yadav with newly joined party leader and former Punjab police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon at AICC office, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi takes blessings of his mother Rajni Tripathi during a guard of honour ceremony before assuming charge as the 26th Navy chief, at the South Block in New Delhi.
Advertisement
BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva are also seen.
Advertisement
BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj during a roadshow before filing her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Madha, Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.
Labourers work at a brick factory on the eve of Labour Day, in Patna.
Stranded passengers at a bus depot after Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to landslides in Ramban area, in Jammu.
Arms on display after Assam Riffles intercepted an arms haul near the Indo-Myanmar Border, in Mon district, Nagaland. The operation by Assam Rifles on April 29, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 11 Mortar tubes, 10 Pistols, 198 Hand Held Radio Sets & more.
Rescue work underway after a 42-year-old man drowned into a nullah following flash floods, triggered by heavy rains in Gadi-Garh area of Jammu.
INDIA alliance candidate Varsha Gaikwad during a rally before filing her nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.
NSUI members burn a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru.
Mahila Congress members with party MLA and other leaders during a protest against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on his alleged involvement in sexual abuse, in Hubballi.
Firefighters try to douse the flames after a police van carrying women prisoners caught fire outside Raj Bhavan, in Lucknow. All the female prisoners were safely evacuated, according to officials.
Indian Youth Congress President B V Srinivas with other members raises slogans against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on his alleged involvement in sexual abuse, in Bengaluru.
Restoration work underway after landslide on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ingni Ramsoo in Ramban district.
Shiv Sena (UBT) laeder Aaditya Thackeray attends party candidate from North East Mumbai Sanjay Patil's nomination filing rally, in Mumbai.
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann addresses the media after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Tihar Jail, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva are also seen.
Students celebrate after the announcement of class 12th results by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Latur, Maharashtra.
Women cover their head to shield themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Lucknow.
JD(S) Karnataka President HD Kumaraswami with party's Core Committee President J T Devegowda and other leaders during a meeting of the committee, in Hubballi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Dharashiv, Maharashtra.