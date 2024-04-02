National

Day In Pics: April 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 02, 2024

Mahua Moitra campaigns in Nadia | Photo: PTI

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Security in J&K | Photo: PTI
Security personnel patrol in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Abhishek Banerjee in Cooch Behar | Photo: PTI
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a visit to Cooch Behar.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh granted bail | Photo: PTI
In this file photo, AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. Singh was on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Arun Govil | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya with party candidate Arun Govil during an election campaign rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

Delhi BJP press conference | Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate Manoj Tiwari address a press conference ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.

CII Corporate Governance Summit 2024 | Photo: PTI
Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during CII's 17th Corporate Governance Summit, in Mumbai.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi's rally in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.

Arjun Munda at Deori temple | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Arjun Munda during a visit to Deori temple, at Tamar, near Ranchi.

Patanjali misleading advertisements case | Photo: PTI
Yoga guru Ramdev after appearing before the Supreme Court in connection with the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi.

Rathin Chakraborty campaigns for LS polls | Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty during a door-to-door campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

Voter awareness campaign in Chikkamagaluru | Photo: PTI
District administration officials during a voter awareness campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Chikkamagaluru.

JP Nadda with Pashupati Kumar Paras | Photo: PTI
BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras and MP Prince Raj during a meeting, in New Delhi.

BJP-JD(S) meeting in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy as he arrives for a meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is also seen.

Ajay Nishad joins Congress | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad addresses media after joining Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera, in New Delhi.

Sharad Pawar met Vikas Thakre | Photo: PTI
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Vikas Thakre, in Nagpur.

Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur | Photo: PTI
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari during a roadshow ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur district. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.

LS polls: JDU campaign vehicles | Photo: PTI
Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary flags off vehicles for party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Patna.

Sheyphali B Sharan takes charge as PIB DG | Photo: PTI
Indian Information Service officer Sheyphali B Sharan assumes charge as principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB), in New Delhi.

JP Nadda in Jabalpur | Photo: PTI
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda with Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma during 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme, in Jabalpur.

Vistara flight disruptions | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
In this file photo, Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during its launch in New Delhi. In a statement on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.

BJP meeting in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa during a meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

IAF's Emergency Landing Facility drill in J&K | Photo: PTI
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force lands on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as part of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) drill, in Jammu & Kashmir.

Rath ka Mela in Vrindavan | Photo: PTI
Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Rangnath during the annual 'Rath ka Mela', in Vrindavan.

