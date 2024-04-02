Day In Pics: April 02, 2024

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra campaigns for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.
Security personnel patrol in Mendhar area of Poonch district.
TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a visit to Cooch Behar.
In this file photo, AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi. Singh was on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya with party candidate Arun Govil during an election campaign rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate Manoj Tiwari address a press conference ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.
Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during CII's 17th Corporate Governance Summit, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.
Union Minister Arjun Munda during a visit to Deori temple, at Tamar, near Ranchi.
Yoga guru Ramdev after appearing before the Supreme Court in connection with the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate Rathin Chakraborty during a door-to-door campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
District administration officials during a voter awareness campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Chikkamagaluru.
BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras and MP Prince Raj during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy as he arrives for a meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is also seen.
Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad addresses media after joining Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera, in New Delhi.
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Vikas Thakre, in Nagpur.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari during a roadshow ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur district. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also seen.
Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary flags off vehicles for party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Patna.
Indian Information Service officer Sheyphali B Sharan assumes charge as principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB), in New Delhi.
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda with Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma during 'Prabudh Jan Sammelan' programme, in Jabalpur.
In this file photo, Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during its launch in New Delhi. In a statement on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa during a meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force lands on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as part of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) drill, in Jammu & Kashmir.
Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Rangnath during the annual 'Rath ka Mela', in Vrindavan.