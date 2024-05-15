National

Dakshina Kannada District Administration Gears Up For Monsoon Season

At a meeting held on Tuesday, the district authorities, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP reached out to the ground-level bureaucracy with directions on how to handle the challenges during the monsoon season.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has got down to work ahead of the monsoon season (June to August) by beginning preparations to tackle various rain-related issues.

Addressing the drinking water and disaster management authority officials, he highlighted the problems faced due to poor maintenance of the electrical system under Mangaluru Electric Supply Company (MESCOM) and said it was not just failure of power supply during rains but also snapping of live cables and falling electric poles which were a concern.

Since this would cause serious damage to life and property, he urged MESCOM to take precautions by carrying out inspections.

Muhilan also directed MESCOM to deploy additional men and open more control rooms across the district during the monsoon season and said both urban and rural areas must be given equal importance.

Muhilan said in the run-up to the monsoons, the existing domestic water availability should be managed prudently.

At the meeting, emphasis was laid on cleaning of dumping yards and garbage disposal areas before the monsoon.

The health department was asked to take precautionary measures against the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria during the rainy season.

He said that the National Highway should list areas where landslides occur in Charmadi Ghat areas and information should be made available to people about traffic related issues in ghat areas.

The district Deputy Commissioner instructed the Fisheries Department to hold a meeting on precautionary measures for fishermen during the rainy season.

