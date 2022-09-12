Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop To 63 In Delhi; 1 More Death

The new cases were detected from the 3,434 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,769 and the death toll has gone up to 26,494.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi
COVID-19 cases in Delhi Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:46 pm

Delhi recorded one more death due to Covid-19 and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 3,434 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,769 and the death toll has gone up to 26,494, according to the bulletin.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two more fatalities. The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities. On Thursday, it reported 182 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 619. A total of 496 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,322 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 75 are occupied.

There are 99 Covid containment zones in Delhi. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Telangana Logs 111 New Covid-19 Cases; TRS MLC Kavitha Tests Positive

Maharashtra Sees 414 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 771 Recoveries

22 New Covid-19 Cases In J-K

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Delhi City Health Department Active Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 India Covid-19 Vaccination
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka